PGA Tour: Tommy Fleetwood not putting pressure on himself to qualify for FedExCup Playoffs

Tommy Fleetwood insists he will only have himself to blame if he fails to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and loses his full PGA Tour card at the Wyndham Championship.

Fleetwood has struggled for form in recent months and is without a top-10 since his quarter-final exit from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March, dropping him to world No 35 and leaving him 136th in the FedExCup standings heading into the final regular-season event of the campaign.

The Englishman needs a top-10 finish at Sedgefield Country Club to have any chance of breaking inside the top 125 and securing his spot at next week's Northern Trust, or he will miss out on reaching the Playoffs for the first time in his PGA Tour career.

Failure to break move into the top 125 would also leave him having only conditional status on the PGA Tour for the 2021-22 schedule, awarded to those finishing between 126th and 150th on the FedExCup standings, which could limit the playing opportunities Fleetwood will get next season.

"It's not going to make or break my year," Fleetwood said. "Like I think I've had a long enough season, I've had enough events to be doing a lot better and I haven't, so I'm not going to come into this week and overload myself with pressure thinking I need to get into the Playoffs.

"The fact is, I'm not there. I really want to be there. I could still have a great run and go to Atlanta and win the FedExCup and I'm not going to lose sight of that. But also, in terms of where I'm at with my game, I'm still working, I'm still getting better, I'm still sort of moving towards the golfer that I want to be and the way I want to play.

"Whether I make the Playoffs or not, come Monday morning that doesn't change how I'm playing or where I'm at and I still need to work on things. Playoffs or not, I still need to get better. I still need to improve, but I feel like I'm on the right track. I'm really not going to try and force the issue or put too much pressure on myself in one event when it's been a long season where I could have and maybe should have done better."

Robert MacIntyre has accepted Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour and is playing on a sponsor's exemption in North Carolina, giving the Scot an opportunity to secure his full status.

MacInyre currently has 341 non-member FedExCup points and would need as many as the golfer 125th in the standings after this week, meaning a top-eight finish should be enough to ensure the world No 49 gets his PGA Tour card for the 2021-22 campaign.

Will Zalatoris tops the non-member points list and already has playing privileges secured for next season, largely helped by three consecutive top 10s in majors, although he requires a win at the Wyndham Championship to force his way into the Playoffs.

"Obviously this week, it's win or go home," Zalatoris said. "Second means as much as missing a cut, so I've got nothing to lose this week. Obviously were I not to win, I'm going to keep listening to my body, but as a back-up plan, definitely looking at going to Europe."

