AIG Women's Open: Record purse on offer at Carnoustie, and another big increase next year

The AIG Women's Open will feature a record prize fund of £4.2m for this week's Championship at Carnoustie.

The R&A has announced an increase of £950,000 on last year's total purse, with another increase of £730,000 already in place for next year's AIG Women's Open to £4.94m, double the prize money of the 2018 edition.

Georgia Hall picked up £356,000 for her maiden major victory at Royal Lytham & St Annes three years ago, but this week's champion at Carnoustie will pocket a cheque for £632,000.

R&A chief executive, Martin Slumbers, said: "We are absolutely committed to elevating the AIG Women's Open and enhancing its status as one of golf's premier championships.

"With our partners at AIG, we are taking action to make change happen and sending out a strong signal that more needs to be done by everyone involved to grow women's golf.

"It needs greater investment and support from golf bodies, sponsors, the media and fans to help us grow the game's commercial success and generate the income and revenues necessary to make prize fund growth viable and sustainable.

"We have set a new benchmark for prize money in women's major championship golf this week and, thanks to AIG, will build on it still further next year. We hope this will inspire other events to follow our lead and help us to take a collective leap forward for the women's game."



Peter Zaffino, president and CEO of AIG, added: "AIG is proud to be the title sponsor of the AIG Women's Open, which is one of the most prestigious and celebrated golf championships in the world.

"We are committed to serving as allies to women in golf, in business and in the communities where we live and work. Striving for pay equity and highlighting the achievements of successful women are critical components to this commitment and part of AIG's core values.

"We are very pleased with today's announcement as it represents an important step forward in raising the profile of women's golf and the status of the AIG Women's Open. We thank The R&A for their excellent partnership and I am confident that together we will continue to lead the way in achieving meaningful progress."