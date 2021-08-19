AIG Women's Open: World No 1 Nelly Korda in three-way tie for the early lead at Carnoustie

Nelly Korda continued her remarkable 2021 to grab a share of the early lead at the AIG Women’s Open, where former champion Georgia Hall and rising star Louise Duncan also impressed.

The world No 1, who has won Olympic gold, a maiden major and two additional LPGA Tour titles already this season, mixed eight birdies with three bogeys on her way to an opening-round 67 at Carnoustie.

Korda, who is now a combined 87 under par for her last 21 rounds, is in a three-way tie for the lead at the final women's major of the year alongside Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and Korean Sei Young Kim.

"I'm very happy," Korda said. "It was very chilly in the morning, that was the only thing against us today but the wind kept calm and I took advantage of it.

"I'm a little tired but I'm still going to give it my all these next three days. I'll go home next week, have one week at home and sleep in my own bed for the first time in six weeks, which will be nice, and then Solheim [Cup], we start up again."

2018 champion Hall also held a share of the lead until a final-hole bogey dropped her one off the pace, with amateur playing partner Duncan matching her tally after carding an eagle and four birdies during a memorable opening-round performance.

"It was a ridiculous amount of fun, I wasn't expecting that at all," Duncan told Sky Sports. "I'm over the moon with it. I was so nervous at the start. I was shaking and could barely put the ball on the tee. To actually make contact and it go straight was a bonus.

"The course is in great condition and it was actually quite playable. There's good scores out there definitely and to finish off with four pars I'm extremely happy, because it's a tough stretch."

Women's Amateur champion Louise Duncan impressed on home soil

US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso is also in the group one off the pace and Lexi Thompson is two behind after a first-round 69, while Sophia Popov began her title defence by stuttering to a level-par 72.

England's Charley Hull struggled to a five-over 77 after making two double-bogeys in her round, with the Solheim Cup hopeful also having to receive treatment on the course for an injury, while Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew failed to register a birdie in her opening-round 78.

