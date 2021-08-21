The Northern Trust final round now being played on Monday due to storm warnings

The final round will now be played on Monday

The final round of The Northern Trust has been postponed until Monday due to an approaching tropical storm.

The PGA Tour confirmed that there will be no play at Liberty National on Sunday after warnings from the National Hurricane Center, with Tropical Storm Henri projected to make landfall in the north east of the United States on Sunday afternoon.

Hurricane warnings are in place for New York and the surrounding areas, forcing PGA Tour officials to enforce a 24-hour delay to the final round of the opening FedExCup Playoff event.

A PGA Tour statement read: "Based on the projected path of Tropical Storm Henri and the Tropical Storm Warning that has been issued by the National Hurricane Center for the area where The Northern Trust is located, there will be no play on Sunday, August 22.

"Round 4 will be played on Monday, August 23. Tee times and groupings for Round 4 will be published on Sunday afternoon, with play on Monday slated to begin no earlier than 7:30am (12:30pm BST)."