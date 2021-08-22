AIG Women's Open: Anna Nordqvist secures third major title with dramatic win at Carnoustie
A two-putt par closed a three-under 69 and gave Anna Nordqvist a one-shot victory over Georgia Hall, Lizette Salas and Madelene Sagstrom at Carnoustie; Scottish amateur Louise Duncan holds on for top-10 finish
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 22/08/21 7:28pm
Anna Nordqvist ended her four-year winless run and snatched a third major title with a dramatic victory at the AIG Women’s Open.
Final leaderboard
The Swede mixed four birdies with a lone bogey during a final-round 69 at Carnoustie, seeing her end the week on 12 under and a shot ahead of a three-way tie for second.
A thrilling Sunday saw over a dozen players in contention at various points of the final day, with 2018 champion Georgia Hall finishing one behind alongside Lizette Salas and Madelene Sagstrom.
Nanna Koerstz Madsen held a share of the lead until a double-bogey at the par-four last dropped her into a share of fifth with Evian Championship winner Minjee Lee, who jumped up the leaderboard with a round-of-the-day 66, while Scottish amateur Louise Duncan posted a level-par 72 to end the week in tied-tenth on seven under.
More to follow…