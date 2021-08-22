AIG Women's Open: Anna Nordqvist secures third major title with dramatic win at Carnoustie

Anna Nordqvist won the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie

Anna Nordqvist ended her four-year winless run and snatched a third major title with a dramatic victory at the AIG Women’s Open.

Final leaderboard AIG Women's Open

The Swede mixed four birdies with a lone bogey during a final-round 69 at Carnoustie, seeing her end the week on 12 under and a shot ahead of a three-way tie for second.

A thrilling Sunday saw over a dozen players in contention at various points of the final day, with 2018 champion Georgia Hall finishing one behind alongside Lizette Salas and Madelene Sagstrom.

Georgia Hall reflects on posting a final-round 67 and setting the clubhouse target at the AIG Women's Open. Georgia Hall reflects on posting a final-round 67 and setting the clubhouse target at the AIG Women's Open.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen held a share of the lead until a double-bogey at the par-four last dropped her into a share of fifth with Evian Championship winner Minjee Lee, who jumped up the leaderboard with a round-of-the-day 66, while Scottish amateur Louise Duncan posted a level-par 72 to end the week in tied-tenth on seven under.

More to follow…