Solheim Cup 2021: Who is playing for Catriona Matthew's Team Europe in Ohio this September?

Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew has a mixture of new names and experienced players in her line-up for the 2021 Solheim Cup in Ohio.

The qualification campaign ended at the end of the AIG Women's Open, with the leading two players on the Ladies European Tour points list and the next four on the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings automatically securing their spots in the side.

Matthew then named six captain's picks to complete her side to head to Inverness Club in Toledo from September 4-6, where Europe will be looking to defend their trophy after claiming a dramatic 14.5-13.5 victory in the 2019 contest.

Five of Europe's winning team from Gleneagles retained their places in their side, with three players returning for the first time since 2017 and four rookies also in Matthew's contingent.

We take a closer look at the Solheim Cup records of those representing Team Europe in this year's contest…

Georgia Hall - LET points list

Appearances: Two (2017, 2019)

Record: Won 6 Lost 3 Halved 0

Hall continued her impressive form by following a sixth-place finish at the Evian Championship by claiming a share of second at the AIG Women's Open, the event she won in 2018. The Englishwoman played all five matches during an eye-catching debut in 2017, before playing a pivotal role in the 2019 victory - partnering Celine Boutier to three wins and then beating Lexi Thompson in the singles.

Emily Kristine Pedersen - LET points list

Appearances - One (2017)

Record: Won 0 Lost 3 Halved 0

The Dane has been assured of her Solheim Cup return ever since her dominant finish to the 2020 season, where she won four events on her way to the Order of Merit title. Pedersen, who lost all three matches in her 2017 debut, recently claimed a share of fifth place at the Olympics.

Carlota Ciganda - world rankings

Appearances: 4 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019)

Record: Won 6 Lost 6 Halved 4

Ciganda won all three matches in 2013 and has featured in each of the last four European teams, with her 2019 performance including a victory against Danielle Kang in the singles. The two-time LPGA Tour winner has struggled for form in 2021 and arrives without a worldwide top 20 since the Honda LPGA Thailand in May.

Charley Hull - world rankings

Appearances: Four (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019)

Charley Hull is making a fifth consecutive Solheim Cup appearance

Record: Won 9 Lost 3 Halved 3

Hull has featured in every Solheim Cup since making her debut as a 17-year-old in the 2013 victory, with the Englishwoman top-scoring for Europe two years later and finishing unbeaten in the 2019 contest. The 25-year-old missed the cut at the AIG Women's Open, having posted top-five finishes in three of her previous five worldwide starts.

Anna Nordqvist - world rankings

Appearances: Six (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019)

Record: Won 12 Lost 9 Halved 2

The Swede secured her seventh consecutive appearance in style by winning her third major title at the AIG Women's Open, the final qualifying event, ending her four-year winless run. Nordqvist claimed a crucial victory over Morgan Pressel in the Sunday singles in 2019, with the 34-year-old part of the last three winning European Solheim Cup teams.

Sophia Popov - world rankings

Debutant

Six years on from working for Germany television at a Solheim Cup, Popov will get to visit the competition as a player for Team Europe. Popov jumped up the world rankings with her shock victory at the AIG Women's Open last year, when she was outside the world's top 300, with the 28-year-old adding three top 10s on the LPGA Tour this season.

Celine Boutier - captain's pick

Appearances - One (2019)

Record: Won 4 Lost 0 Halved 0

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall formed an unbeaten partnership during the 2019 victory

Boutier is without an LPGA Tour title since her maiden win in 2019 but has been a consistent performer in recent months, with a tied-seventh finish at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship one of seven top 20s in her last 11 starts. The Frenchwoman will be hoping to replicate her perfect Solheim Cup debut in 2019, where she won all four of her matches to help Europe to victory.

Matilda Castren - captain's pick

Debutant

The 26-year-old becomes the first Finn to represent Europe at the Solheim Cup, having secured victories on both the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour in recent months. Castren won the 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship in June, before securing LET membership and becoming eligible for Solheim Cup consideration when she won the Gant Ladies Open in her homeland.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen - captain's pick

Debutant

Madsen narrowly missed out on automatic qualification through the LET points list, finishing fourth in the standings after a final-hole double-bogey at the AIG Women's Open saw her fall to a share of fifth place at Carnoustie. The Dane also claimed third at the ANA Inspiration, the opening women's major of the year.

Leona Maguire - captain's pick

Debutant

Maguire will be the first Irish player to represent Europe at the Solheim Cup, after following an impressive rookie LPGA Tour season in 2020 with another strong campaign. The 26-year-old has six registered six top 10s so far in 2021, including two runner-up finishes, with Maguire coming into the event off the back of a tied-13th finish at the AIG Women's Open.

Mel Reid - captain's pick

Appearances - Three (2011, 2015, 2017)

Record: Won 4 Lost 6 Halved 2

Reid returns to a playing role for this year's contest, having narrowly missed out on a pick last time around and taking on vice-captain duties at Gleneagles. The 2020 ShopRite LPGA Classic winner played alongside Dame Laura Davies in the 2011 contest and was the only unbeaten player for Europe in the 2015 defeat, with Reid adding additional experience to the European team.

Madelene Sagstrom - captain's pick

Appearances - One (2017)

Record: Won 1 Lost 2 Halved 0

The Swede returns to Team Europe for the first time since 2017, where she defeated Austin Ernst in the singles after losing both her matches in the fourballs. Sagstrom claimed her breakthrough victory on the LPGA Tour last season and came close to her maiden major title at the AIG Women's Open last week, finishing in tied second.

