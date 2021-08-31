Tour Championship: Who can win the PGA Tour's FedExCup and the $15million jackpot at East Lake?

World No 1 Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are among the players still in with a chance of winning the PGA Tour's FedExCup

The PGA Tour’s ‘super season’ reaches a climax this week at the Tour Championship, with all 30 players in action at East Lake still in with a chance to win the FedExCup and its $15million jackpot.

Major champions, former world No 1s and a host of this season's winners are among those in the field in Atlanta for the no-cut event, which has a staggered start format for the third year running.

All players are given a strokes-based advantage according to their position in the FedExCup standings and all start no more than 10 shots off the lead, with leader Patrick Cantlay starting with a two-shot lead on 10 under and those 26th to 30th in the standings beginning the week on level par.

Patrick Cantlay moved top of the FedExCup standings with BMW Championship victory

Which golfers are involved in the season finale and vying for the biggest financial prize in golf? We take a look at how the players booked their places in this week's field...

1. Patrick Cantlay (-10)

The American jumped top of the FedExCup standings and moved to a career-high world No 4 after defeating Bryson DeChambeau in an epic playoff win the BMW Championship. Cantlay is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, having also celebrated success at the Zozo Championship and the Memorial Tournament.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

2. Tony Finau (-8)

The world No 9 ended his five-year winless run with victory at The Northern Trust, the opening event of the FedExCup playoffs, with his second PGA Tour title also booking him an automatic qualification place in Team USA's Ryder Cup side. Finau also enjoyed runner-up finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and Genesis Invitational earlier in the season.

3. Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

Bryson DeChambeau is an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour

The 2020 US Open champion is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, having followed his major breakthrough by holding off Lee Westwood to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational. DeChambeau claimed a share of third place at The Players and would have come into the season finale top of the FedExCup standings had it not been for his playoff loss to Cantlay on Sunday.

4. Jon Rahm (-6)

The world No 1 has posted top-10 finishes in 13 of his last 18 PGA Tour starts, including all four majors, with the highlight being a maiden major at the US Open. Rahm was forced to withdraw from The Memorial when holding a six-shot lead and narrowly missed out at The Northern Trust, where he held at least a share of the lead over the first three days before ending the week in third spot.

Jon Rahm can become the first Spanish winner of the FedExCup playoffs

5. Cameron Smith (-5)

Smith made a big move up the rankings after following a top-five finish at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational by finishing runner-up to Finau at The Northern Trust. The Australian finished runner-up at The Masters last November and partnered Marc Leishman to victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with a strong performance this week set to move Smith inside the world's top 20.

6. Justin Thomas (-4)

Thomas is looking to join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as only players to win the FedExCup on multiple occasions, having won the event in 2017. The former world No 1 claimed a 14th PGA Tour title in March at The Players but has struggled for consistency in recent months, with a tied-fourth finish at The Northern Trust his first PGA Tour top-10 since his victory at TPC Sawgrass.

Justin Thomas has finished in the top-three in the FedExCup standings for three of the last four seasons

7. Harris English (-4)

English won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and came through an eight-hole, sudden-death playoff to win the Travelers Championship. The American posted top-four finishes in both editions of the US Open this season, with English threatening a third win of the season until a final-round 73 saw him finish fourth at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

8. Abraham Ancer (-4)

Ancer has been on the fringes of the world's top 10 since securing his maiden PGA Tour title at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, where he saw off Sam Burns and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama in extra holes. The Mexican finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy at the Wells Fargo Championship and added six further top-10s during the extended PGA Tour season.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

9. Jordan Spieth (-4)

The 2015 FedExCup champion has qualified for the season finale for the first time since 2017, having ended his long winless run with victory at the Valero Texas Open. Spieth also posted runner-up finishes at both the Charles Schwab Challenge and The Open, with the former world No 1 also making three-top four finishes in four starts earlier in the year.

10. Sam Burns (-4)

Burns is making his East Lake debut, having started the year outside the world's top 150, after claiming a maiden PGA Tour victory at the Valspar Championship. The American finished runner-up at the AT&T Byron Nelson and narrowly missed out in a playoff at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, with Burns arriving this week off the back of tied-eight at the BMW Championship.

11. Colin Morikawa (-3)

Collin Morikawa is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season

Morikawa ended the regular season as FedExCup leader, having followed WGC-Workday Championship victory and a runner-up finish at The Memorial with an impressive two-shot win and second major title. The American - set to make his Ryder Cup debut later this month - dropped out of the FedExCup top-10 after struggling with a back injury during the first two playoff events.

12. Sungjae Im (-3)

The Korean has qualified for the season-finale for a third straight season after posting an impressive third-place finish at the BMW Championship on Sunday. The highlight of Im's season came via a share of second at the 2020 Masters, one of five top-10s - including a tied-eighth finish in his Honda Classic title defence - this season.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

13. Viktor Hovland (-3)

Hovland has the chance to become only the fifth European golfer since World War II to win multiple PGA Tour titles before turning 24, having celebrated his second PGA Tour win at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in November. The Norwegian's runner-up finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and WGC-Workday Championship are among six top-fives in an impressive PGA Tour campaign.

14. Louis Oosthuizen (-3)

Louis Oosthuizen comes into the week eighth in the world rankings

The South African finished inside the top-three in four of the six majors during the 'super season', with Oosthuizen also having to settle for a share of second at the 3M Open a week after failing to convert the 54-hole lead at The Open. Oosthuizen, without a win this season, dropped down the FedExCup standings after electing to sit out of The Northern Trust.

15. Dustin Johnson (-3)

The reigning FedExCup champion is through to East Lake for the 13th consecutive season after his Masters victory and Houston Open runner-up finish late last year. Johnson has struggled at times to find his best golf during an inconsistent 2021, with last week's tied-sixth finish at the BMW Championship one of just five top-10s on the PGA Tour during the calendar year.

Best of the rest…

Rory McIlroy is looking to become the first three-time winner of the FedExCup

Two-time FedExCup champion and Wells Fargo Championship winner Rory McIlroy (16th) is among the players starting the week on two under, with Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele (17th), Jason Kokrak (18th), Kevin Na (19th) and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka (20th) the others beginning eight behind.

Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (22nd) is nine off the pace with Corey Conners (21st), Stewart Cink (23rd) - a two-time winner this season - Joaquin Niemann (24th) and Scottie Scheffler (25th). Daniel Berger, Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Billy Horschel and Patrick Reed complete the 30-man line-up and start the week on level-par.

Who will win the PGA Tour's FedExCup and its $15million jackpot? Watch the Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 5.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.