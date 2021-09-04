Solheim Cup 2021: Team Europe unbeaten in foursomes to open up 3.5-0.5 lead over Team USA

Leona Maguire and Mel Reid helped Team Europe make a winning start to the Solheim Cup

Leona Maguire and Mel Reid upstaged world No 1 Nelly Korda and sister Jessica to help Team Europe move into an impressive lead after the opening session of the Solheim Cup.

The Korda sisters won their foursomes matches by 6&4 and 6&5 at Gleneagles in 2019 but were unable to replicate that winning partnership on Saturday morning at the Inverness Club, being beaten on the final hole as Catriona Matthew's side grabbed a 3.5-0.5 advantage.

Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren won Team Europe's first point of the tournament after seeing off Austin Ernst and Danielle Kang 1up, while Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall - who won all three matches together in Europe's victory two years ago - claimed the final two holes to snatch a half-point against Ally Ewing and Megan Khang.

Matilda Castren impressed on her Solheim Cup debut to help Europe to their first point of the contest

Team USA looked set to win their first full point in the final match, when Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare went two ahead with four to play, only for Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen to win three of their last four holes to grab a 1up win and ensure an unbeaten session for the visitors on American soil.

