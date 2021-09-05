Solheim Cup: Bubba Watson backing United States and Nelly Korda with a smile
Bubba Watson giving his backing to Nelly Korda at Inverness Club; "It's not about wins or losses it's about her as a person and that's what I'm trying to preach to the team. That it's about who you are as people, to grow the game. If you win, great. If you lose, do it in the right way"
Last Updated: 04/09/21 6:00pm
Dual Masters champion Bubba Watson is part of the USA backroom team for the Solheim Cup and is enjoying the experience.
The 42-year-old, who has made four Ryder Cup appearances, reached out himself last month to offer his services to USA captain Pat Hurst.
Watson was out on the course at Inverness Club in Toledo on Saturday morning to lend his support to Nelly and Jessica Korda as they took on Mel Reid and Leona Maguire in the foursomes.
"It's been amazing," he said. "Team events are so special and I've always wanted to come here. I've always heard about the Solheim Cup and how much the atmosphere changes. But it's just like a Ryder Cup, it's just like a Presidents Cup. This is electric.
"Obviously some people wish there were more European fans here, but they are cheering for great shots, so it's very fair right now and it's very nice."
Nelly Korda revealed back in June she had taken inspiration from Watson after missing the cut at the US Women's Open.
Live Solheim Cup Golf
September 5, 2021, 12:00pm
Live on
The world No 1, who subsequently won the Women's PGA Championship and Olympic gold, watched Watson being interviewed at the US Open when he spoke about golf being just a game and that hitting a bad shot really means nothing compared to everyday life, and Watson remains keen to get that message across this week.
"I just want to smile," he said. "Me and Nelly had a connection earlier in the year when she talked about mental stuff and where she was in her head space, so just being here, just supporting her - not only her but the team - showing her a smile, just giving her fist bumps, showing her that there's people out here pulling for her.
"It's not about wins or losses it's about her as a person and I think that's what I'm trying to preach to the team. That it's about who you are as people, to grow the game. If you win, great. If you lose, do it in the right way."
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland