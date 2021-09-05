Solheim Cup: Bubba Watson backing United States and Nelly Korda with a smile

Bubba Watson explains why he volunteered to be part of Team USA's backroom staff at the Solheim Cup and how he feels the event compares with the Ryder Cup Bubba Watson explains why he volunteered to be part of Team USA's backroom staff at the Solheim Cup and how he feels the event compares with the Ryder Cup

Dual Masters champion Bubba Watson is part of the USA backroom team for the Solheim Cup and is enjoying the experience.

The 42-year-old, who has made four Ryder Cup appearances, reached out himself last month to offer his services to USA captain Pat Hurst.

Watson was out on the course at Inverness Club in Toledo on Saturday morning to lend his support to Nelly and Jessica Korda as they took on Mel Reid and Leona Maguire in the foursomes.

"It's been amazing," he said. "Team events are so special and I've always wanted to come here. I've always heard about the Solheim Cup and how much the atmosphere changes. But it's just like a Ryder Cup, it's just like a Presidents Cup. This is electric.

Danielle Kang gets a fist bump from Watson on the first tee

"Obviously some people wish there were more European fans here, but they are cheering for great shots, so it's very fair right now and it's very nice."

Nelly Korda revealed back in June she had taken inspiration from Watson after missing the cut at the US Women's Open.

The world No 1, who subsequently won the Women's PGA Championship and Olympic gold, watched Watson being interviewed at the US Open when he spoke about golf being just a game and that hitting a bad shot really means nothing compared to everyday life, and Watson remains keen to get that message across this week.

Nelly and Jessica Korda lost their foursomes match against Mel Reid and Leona Maguire on the final hole

"I just want to smile," he said. "Me and Nelly had a connection earlier in the year when she talked about mental stuff and where she was in her head space, so just being here, just supporting her - not only her but the team - showing her a smile, just giving her fist bumps, showing her that there's people out here pulling for her.

"It's not about wins or losses it's about her as a person and I think that's what I'm trying to preach to the team. That it's about who you are as people, to grow the game. If you win, great. If you lose, do it in the right way."