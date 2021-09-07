When is the BMW PGA Championship on Sky and how can I watch it on Sky Sports?

The European Tour stages its flagship event this week with the BMW PGA Championship taking place at Wentworth from Thursday to Sunday, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports Golf.

The tournament takes place during a defining week in the Ryder Cup calendar, as it marks the last chance for players to qualify for Team Europe, while Team USA captain Steve Stricker will reveal his six captain's picks on Wednesday.

Tyrrell Hatton returns to Wentworth to defend the title he won last year, leading a strong English challenge which also includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood, Justin Rose and Ian Poulter, the latter two hoping to be one of the three captain's picks for Europe by Padraig Harrington, who will reveal them in a special live show on Sky Sports Golf on Sunday evening.

Fitzpatrick, Westwood and Hatton, meanwhile, will be looking to remain in the automatic qualification places this week, as will 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry.

Tyrrell Hatton with the trophy after winning the 2020 BMW PGA Championship

Bernd Wiesberger, Victor Perez and Robert MacIntyre lie just outside the automatic qualification places and will be hoping to state their case for selection this week.

Norway's Viktor Hovland, who has already secured his place, has headed across the Atlantic to play at Wentworth, along with American Billy Horschel.

TV Times (on Sky Sports Golf)

Wednesday September 8:

3pm to 5pm - Golf Today - special live show where Steve Stricker will reveal his six USA captain's picks

5pm to 6.30pm - On the Range - news and interviews from Wentworth

Thursday September 9:

8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups

12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage

Friday September 10:

8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups

12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage

Saturday September 11:

9am to 12pm - Featured Groups

12pm to 5.30pm - Full live coverage

Sunday September 12:

9am to 12pm - Featured Groups

12pm to 5.30pm - Full live coverage

7.30pm to 8.30pm - European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington reveals his three captain's picks live

