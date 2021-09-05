Solheim Cup 2021: Team USA produce foursomes fightback to reduce Team Europe's lead to 6.5-5.5

Mel Reid (left) and Leona Maguire (right) won their foursomes match together for the second day running

Leona Maguire and Mel Reid claimed a dominant victory in the morning foursomes at the Solheim Cup, only for Team USA to make an impressive fightback and reduce Europe's lead.

Latest scores Solheim Cup 2021

The pair, who also won together on the opening day, extended their unbeaten starts to the contest by thrashing world No 1 Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing 5&4 to win the first point of the day at the Inverness Club.

That victory temporarily moved Catriona Matthew's side four ahead, having followed an unbeaten foursomes session by claiming a share of the spoils in the fourballs on the opening day, only for Team USA to win the remain three matches on the course and cut Europe's lead to a single point.

Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst claimed a 1up victory over Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom, with Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare seeing off Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen by a 2&1 margin.

Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas trailed with five holes to play in the final match against Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren, who won both matches together on the opening day, before winning four consecutive holes from the 14th to win 3&1 and ensure USA would only trail 6.5-5.5 going into the afternoon fourballs.

More to follow...