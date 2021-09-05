Italian Open: Nicolai Hojgaard follows twin brother Rasmus in claiming European Tour victory

Highlights of the final round of the DS Automobiles Italian Open as Nicolai Hojgaard claimed a one-shot victory Highlights of the final round of the DS Automobiles Italian Open as Nicolai Hojgaard claimed a one-shot victory

Nicolai Hojgaard secured his breakthrough European Tour title with a history-making victory at the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

Final leaderboard DS Automobiles Italian Open

The Dane birdied the par-five last to close a level-par 71 at Marco Simone Golf Club and end the week on 13 under, a shot clear of Tommy Fleetwood and Poland's Adrian Meronk.

Hojgaard's victory comes just a week after this twin brother, Rasmus, won the Omega European Masters, making it the first time in European Tour history that brothers have won successive tournaments.

The victory will move Nicolai Hojgaard inside the top-30 in the Race to Dubai standings

Fleetwood had also birdied the last for a closing 71, narrowly missing out on a first European Tour title since November 2019, with Meronk also tied-second having earlier set the target on 12 under following a superb 66.

"I was getting emotional after the last putt," Hojgaard told Sky Sports. "I could see my caddie, my girlfriend, Rasmus and his girlfriend. It has been a perfect week. To finish it off like this, the week after Rasmus won, is perfect."

An emotional Nicolai reflects on his win 💬#DSOpendItalia pic.twitter.com/i1EjhiwKGL — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 5, 2021

Hojgaard started the day one ahead and cancelled out a three-putt bogey at the second by holing a 12-foot birdie at the fifth and adding a close-range birdie at the 11th, only to lose outright lead by carding back-to-back bogeys from the 14th.

Meronk had charged from six behind after pitching in for eagle from off the 11th green and back-to-back birdies over his next two holes, with pars over the closing stretch seeing him set the target at 12 under.

Adrian Meronk narrowly missed out on becoming the first Polish winner on the European Tour

Fleetwood's hopes had appeared over when he three-putted from 30 feet at the sixth and dropped a shot at eighth, only to hole a 30-footer for the first of three birdies in a four-hole stretch around the turn and close the gap on the lead.

The Englishman took two attempts out of the sand on his way to a bogey at the 14th and responded to a blemish at the 16th by holing a nine-foot birdie at the last to briefly make it a three-way tie at the top, only for Hojgaard to fire his approach at the par-five 18th to three feet and set up a winning birdie.

Hojgaard proudly displays the trophy

Italy's Francesco Laporta finished two strokes back in fourth, with Edoardo Molinari and Richard Bland in a share of fifth place on ten under alongside Japan's Mashiro Kawamura. Daniel van Tonder, starting the day just a shot behind Hojgaard, slumped to tied-27th after a final-round 79.