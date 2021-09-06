Sky Sports celebrates 25 years of women’s golf with new LPGA Tour and LET rights deal

Sky Sports has announced a three-year extension of its existing rights deals for both the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and the Ladies European Tour (LET), maintaining its position as the home of women's golf. Sky Sports has announced a three-year extension of its existing rights deals for both the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and the Ladies European Tour (LET), maintaining its position as the home of women's golf.

Sky Sports has announced a three-year extension of its existing rights deals for both the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The extension of the LPGA deal will see Sky Sports continue to be the home for all five women's golf majors: the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the Evian Championship, ANA Inspiration, the US Women's Open and the AIG Women's Open until 2024.

The Women's Scottish Open and the Solheim Cup will be shown on Sky Sports Golf in a three-year deal extension (including 2021) up to 2023.

Charley Hull (right) made her fifth consecutive appearance for Team Europe in this year's Solheim Cup

Women's golf has continued to grow and attract big audiences, both on the course and on TV. The Solheim Cup this week has attracted 100,000 fans over three days and the AIG Women's Open produced excellent TV numbers for an exciting final day, as did all three days of the Curtis Cup.

Solheim Cup Golf Live on

Jason Wessely, director of golf at Sky Sports, said: "Sky Sports has been a proud supporter of women's golf for decades. Today we are pleased to announce new agreements with the LPGA and LET, both of which are adding new events to their schedules.

"One of the golfing highlights of this season was the thrilling AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie when we showed more hours of coverage than ever before. Today the Solheim Cup reaches a conclusion - and it never fails to deliver drama and excitement, taking its place as one of the must-see women's sports events on the calendar."

Over 25 years of showing women's golf Sky Sports will have broadcast 35 Women's Golf tournaments including all five Majors, the Curtis Cup and the Augusta National Women's Amateur. In 2022 that will increase with more LPGA and LET events than ever before, including the new Aramco Series and the visit of the AIG Women's Open to Muirfield.