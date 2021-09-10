Prostate Cancer UK presents: European Tour golfer Daniel Gavins and caddie Liam Harrison

As part of a Sky Sports content series with Prostate Cancer UK, European Tour golfer Daniel Gavins and caddie Liam Harrison open up about their friendship, both on and off the golf course, and their experiences of the disease As part of a Sky Sports content series with Prostate Cancer UK, European Tour golfer Daniel Gavins and caddie Liam Harrison open up about their friendship, both on and off the golf course, and their experiences of the disease

Golfer Daniel Gavins and caddie Liam Harrison could hardly be more different.

"I'm energetic, you're calm and miserable," is how Harrison puts it with a smile as he sits with Gavins. "We're good mates, but we are chalk and cheese."

The pair enjoyed their biggest success together last month with a maiden European Tour title at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. Gavins - who usually plays on the Challenge Tour - overturned a seven-shot deficit on the final day to claim a stunning victory.

Daniel Gavins celebrated his breakthrough European Tour win this season

Alongside being Gavins' caddie, Harrison also runs YouTube channel Golf Mates. It's described as a place to "improve your golf game and to bring the fun and the community back into golf" - and Harrison is hoping it can also be a forum for men to discuss prostate cancer.

"We are passionate about raising awareness about prostate cancer, which is the most common cancer in men," he says.

"The demographic for Golf Mates is a lot of middle-aged men, it's a great community to talk about health issues, seek advice and chat with each other. That's why we have to keep talking about fight against prostate cancer."

As part of a Sky Sports content series with Prostate Cancer UK, Harrison and Gavins are hoping to increase awareness of the disease and get people talking. One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and one in four black men. "They are crazy stats," says Gavins.

Gavins' win at the ISPS Handa World Invitational looks set to guarantee him a European Tour card for next year. He previously had five top-10 finishes on the Challenge Tour in 11 starts in 2021, but was shocked by his first European Tour victory.

Gavins was playing mainly on the Challenge Tour until his victory

"I just can't believe it, it'll take a while to sink in, an amazing day," he said afterwards. "It's amazing that every week on the European Tour is just a place you want to be. I'm just fortunate to be on it and just playing golf."

What about his caddie? While the pair may be "chalk and cheese", Gavins says Harrison is exactly what he needs on the bag.

"The main thing for me is keeping me talking and having a laugh really. You just have a nice bit of banter with me between shots."

Prostate Cancer UK has developed a simple, easy to use online prostate cancer risk checker anyone can use. Find out your risk in the next 30 seconds on Prostate Cancer UK's website.