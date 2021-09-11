BMW PGA Championship: Pairings and tee times for the final round at Wentworth

Billy Horschel heads into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship just two off the lead

A look at the pairings and tee times for the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

GB & Irl unless stated - all times BST

0640 Jeff Winther (Den), Max Kieffer (Ger)

0650 Robin Roussel (Fra), Antoine Rozner (Fra)

0700 Ross McGowan, Steven Brown

0710 Daniel Gavins, Nacho Elvira (Esp)

0720 Julian Suri (USA), Joel Stalter (Fra)

0730 Alex Levy (Fra), Richie Ramsay

0740 Danny Willett, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)

Danny Willett won the BMW PGA Championship in 2019

0750 Graeme McDowell, David Horsey

0800 Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Joost Luiten (Ned)

0810 Oliver Wilson, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

0825 Grant Forrest, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

0835 Alex Noren (Swe), Adrian Otaegui (Esp)

Alex Noren needed a win this week to have a chance of automatically qualifying for the Ryder Cup

0845 Robert Rock, Jordan Smith

0855 Richard Bland, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

0905 David Howell, Kalle Samooja (Fin)

0915 Wade Ormsby (Aus), Lee Westwood

0925 Brandon Stone (Rsa), Paul Waring

0935 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Victor Perez (Fra)

0945 Sam Horsfield, Miguel Angel Jimenez (Esp)

0955 Mikko Korhonen (Fin), Johannes Veerman (USA)

1010 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Dean Burmester (Rsa)

Tim Barter looks at the players who can still qualify for Europe's Ryder Cup team over the weekend at the BMW PGA Championship.

1020 Stephen Gallacher, Jack Senior

1030 George Coetzee (Rsa), Matthew Southgate

1040 Fabrizio Zanotti (Par), Joachim B Hansen (Den)

1050 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), Ross Fisher

1100 Alexander Bjork (Swe), David Drysdale

1110 David Law, Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick is projected to qualify for Europe's Ryder Cup team

1120 Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Marcus Armitage

1130 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp)

1140 Lee Westwood, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1155 Matthias Schwab (Aut), Tommy Fleetwood

1205 Andrew Johnston, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

1215 Aaron Rai, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

1225 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)

1235 Justin Walters (Rsa), Shane Lowry

1245 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Sean Crocker (USA)

1255 Adam Scott (Aus), Jamie Donaldson

1305 Billy Horschel (Che), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1315 Francesco Laporta (Ita), Laurie Canter

