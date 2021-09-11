Swiss Ladies Open: Atthaya Thitikul edges out Marianne Skarpnord to claim one-shot victory

Atthaya Thitikul battled her way to victory at the Swiss Ladies Open

Atthaya Thitikul claimed her fourth Ladies European Tour victory and second of the year with a narrow success at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open.

The 18-year-old from Thailand carded a six-under 66 in the third and final round at Golfpark Holzhausern to finish on 16-under 200 and edge out Norway's Marianne Skarpnord by one shot.

Swiss amateur Elena Moosmann (68) shared third place with her compatriot Kim Metraux (72) on 14 under.

Thitikul, who won the Czech Ladies Open in June, started the day four off the lead but moved into contention with four birdies on the front nine and added another gain at the 11th before making her only bogey at the 14th.

She moved into the outright lead by holing a 20-foot birdie putt at the 16th and followed that up at the 17th to secure the victory.

Skarpnord matched Thitikul's birdie at the 17th to claim second place following a four-under 68, while Moosmann holed a bunker shot to birdie the 17th and another gain at the last took her alongside Metraux.

Metraux had been three clear overnight, along with Sandra Gal, but could only manage a level-par 72, while Gal struggled round in 78 to drop to 15th on eight under.

England's Eleanor Givens recorded a third successive 68 to share fifth place on 12 under with Italian Virginia Elena Carta (65).

Chloe Williams of Wales started only three off the lead but had to settle for tied-seventh on 11 under following a 72.