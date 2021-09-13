Will Zalatoris named PGA Tour rookie of the year after eight top-10 finishes in maiden season

Will Zalatoris will be a full member of the PGA Tour next season

Will Zalatoris has been voted PGA Tour rookie of the year for 2021.

The 25-year-old American beat South African Garrick Higgo to the Arnold Palmer Award after recording eight top-10 finishes during his maiden season on the PGA Tour.

The award is voted for by PGA Tour members who played at least 15 official FedExCup events during the 2020/21 campaign.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "On behalf of the PGA Tour, my congratulations to Will Zalatoris on being voted the 2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year by the Tour's membership.

"Will's success, despite not having PGA Tour membership status at the outset of the 2020-21 season, is a testament to not only his ability but also his hard work and attitude."

Zalatoris joined the PGA Tour as a special temporary member in November but has earned full membership for the 2021/22 campaign.

As well as his eight top-10 finishes, Zalatoris also made 21 cuts from 25 starts on the PGA Tour during the season.

His first tournament was the 2020 US Open, where he tied for sixth, while his best finish was second at the Masters.

Zalatoris' performances during the season have seen him rise to 31st in the world rankings - up from 59th at the end of 2020.

He becomes the first special temporary member to win the rookie of the year award since Charles Howell III in 2001.