Ryder Cup 2020: Padraig Harrington pushing for Medinah-style comeback from Europe in Sunday's singles

Padraig Harrington still believes his side can retain the Ryder Cup

Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington admitted he will draw on inspiration from the 'Miracle at Medinah' ahead of Sunday's singles at the Ryder Cup.

The visitors face a seemingly-impossible task to retain the trophy at Whistling Straits with the United States leading 11-5 and requiring only three-and-a-half-points for victory.

However, Europe came back from 10-6 to win the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah 14.5-13.5 after winning the singles 8.5-3.5, while the USA triumphed in a similar manner at Brookline in 1999.

Harrington said: "Six points is a tough one to make up tomorrow, but we were a half-point short of that in the Miracle at Medinah on Sunday, so we're just going to have to push for that tomorrow.

"There's no doubt that's going to be very strong on our minds, and look, even reversing it to Brookline. I know that was a four-point gap. These things can be done.

"I'm sure they [the players] know they have a very tall order ahead of them, but it's still possible. They have to just go out there and win their own individual match. There's nothing more they can do than that. They have to focus on that and not look at that bigger picture and focus on their individual self and play their game and win that and then just see how it adds up."

Spanish duo Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia have been the stalwarts of the European team so far with three wins together and Harrington praised the duo.

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm have been Europe's star performers

"Jon is the world No 1, and he has delivered on that this week," the Irishman said. "He's had a great year, major winner. He was very keen all year to be with Sergio, and there's no doubt they have partnered up really well. Sergio, when it comes to the Ryder Cup, it's amazing how he continues to deliver. He ups his game. He finds a way, and you could see that over the last two days."

Harrington also defended his decision not to play Shane Lowry in the two foursomes sessions after his inspirational victory alongside Tyrrell Hatton in Saturday's fourballs.

"He played very nicely in the two matches he played, and it's tough to play a lot of people," said Harrington.

Shane Lowry celebrates after holing his match-winning putt at the 18th

"That's probably the hardest thing in the Ryder Cup in the first two days is mathematically you have to rest eight people Thursday and Friday. Shane was very comfortable with that. He knew how it would golf. Most people either play a foursomes or a fourball. He's played two fourballs and he's taken to it like a duck to water. He really has enjoyed the experience."

