Ryder Cup: Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia win inaugural Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon

Dustin Johnson was presented with the award by Tony Jacklin on Sunday

Following the conclusion of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Dustin Johnson (USA) and Sergio Garcia (Europe) were named the inaugural recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon.

The players were recognized as those who best embodied the spirit of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a two-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.

This new award commemorates sportsmanship, teamwork and performance in the context of better decision-making. These three attributes that were brought to the forefront by Johnson and Garcia also reflect Aon's values and commitment to helping clients shape business decisions for the better.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at best of the action from the final day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. A look at best of the action from the final day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Johnson arrived at the Ryder Cup as the oldest player on the home team and through remarkable teamwork in his partnerships with two rookies in Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, he performed brilliantly to become the first American to finish with a 5-0-0 record since Larry Nelson in 1979.

"It's a dream to go 5-0-0 in a Ryder Cup," said Johnson. "For the first four matches, I had great partners in Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele. We played great together and gelled really well. I am so proud of my teammates and my captains and loved the help from the fans. This award is something to be very proud of. All 12 of us showed great teamwork and came together as a team."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dustin Johnson reflects on becoming the first American player in 42 years to win all five of his matches in a Ryder Cup after defeating Paul Casey in the singles. Dustin Johnson reflects on becoming the first American player in 42 years to win all five of his matches in a Ryder Cup after defeating Paul Casey in the singles.

Making his 10th appearance for the European Team, Garcia showcased teamwork and performance through the Thursday and Friday matches alongside fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm. Garcia and Rahm were the first European tandem since 1987 to trail three-down through three holes and eventually win their match, with teamwork resulting in victories in all three of their matches.

During Friday's Foursomes match, Garcia made the decision to go for the green from 244 yards on the par-five 16th hole for what would be a memorable shot en-route to winning a point. With Garcia's 3-1-0 record for the week, he became the all-time Ryder Cup leader in overall wins (24), overall points (27.5) and Foursomes wins (12).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sergio Garcia was the European recipient of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award Presented By Aon, given to the player who best displays the spirit of the event. Sergio Garcia was the European recipient of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award Presented By Aon, given to the player who best displays the spirit of the event.

"I love the Ryder Cup," Garcia said. "We all know about the beautiful moment that happened more than 50 years ago between Nicklaus and Jacklin. I'm proud to be the first to win this award and thankful to Aon. I try to play the game to the best of my ability, but always with respect and I enjoy it.

"I enjoyed this week and I thought we played with good energy, which is important to show the young players that you can play with respect and have fun, even in defeat. I love my team. I'm so proud of all of them. I have so many amazing experiences and relationships with my team. I love the guys in that room."

The selections were made by a committee consisting of the award's namesakes Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin; former Ryder Cup Captains Paul Azinger and Paul McGinley; Jim Richerson, President, PGA of America; Alan White, Chairman, PGA of Great Britain and Ireland; and Carlo Clavarino, Executive Chairman of International Business, Aon.