Jim 'Bones' Mackay to caddie full time for Justin Thomas

Jim 'Bones' Mackay previously stepped in for Justin Thomas' regular caddie Jimmy Johnson

Jim 'Bones' Mackay, former longtime caddie for Phil Mickelson, is to become Justin Thomas' bagman after four years as an on-course reporter.

Mackay won five majors during a 25-year partnership with Mickelson up until 2017, before beginning working for NBC Sports/Golf Channel.

Thomas, who was part of USA's Ryder Cup-winning side last week, won his first major - the PGA Championship - and became the world No 1 golfer during his association with caddie Jimmy Johnson since his rookie year on tour in 2015.

Mackay, 56, stepped in to caddie for Thomas when Johnson was injured at the 2018 Sony Open and filled in again in 2020, starting at the Memorial and WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, an event Thomas won.

"It came out of left field very recently," Mackay told Golf Channel. "I have just tremendous respect for [Thomas] as a person and a player."

"It was an incredible phone call to get and I said yes."

Mackay, who will continue to work as an on-course TV reporter when his schedule allows, said the opportunity to work with world No 6 on a regular basis was too good an opportunity.

"I love to caddie and I loved my role with NBC/Golf Channel," Mackay said, "but it's Justin Thomas."