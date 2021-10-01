Challenge Tour: Alejandro del Rey cards history-making '58 round' at the Swiss Challenge

Alejandro del Rey carded a 14-under 58 at the Swiss Challenge

Alejandro del Rey ripped up the golfing record books by firing a stunning '58 round' on day two of the Challenge Tour's Swiss Challenge.

The Spaniard carded three eagles and eight birdies on his way to an incredible 14-under 58 on the par-72 layout at Golf Saint Apollinaire, taking him from outside the cut-mark to challenging for a maiden Challenge Tour title.

The '58 round' is the lowest in Challenge Tour history, breaking the previous record of 59 set by Adrien Mork at the 2006 Moroccan Classic and Nicolò Ravano at the 2016 Challenge de Espana, with the performance equalling the lowest round ever recorded on a major men's professional golf tour.

Starting the day 13 shots off the lead after an opening-round 74 and beginning on the back nine, Del Rey birdied the par-four 10th and made back-to-back eagles over his next two holes.

Del Rey carded successive birdies from the 14th to go seven under after just six holes, with the world No 392 then making par on his next three holes to reach the turn in 29 before going run of five birdies in a six-hole stretch from the first.

The 23-year-old registered back-to-back pars from the seventh to leave him requiring a final-hole birdie to break 60, only for Del Rey to eagle the par-five ninth and go 14 under for his remarkable round.

Del Rey's total beat the previous course record by three shots, set by Marcel Schneider on the opening day, with the round the lowest ever recorded on one of the three tours run by the European Tour.

Jim Furyk carded a final-round 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship and Stephan Jaeger registered the same score on the Web.com Tour that season, while Ryo Ishikawa and Seong-Hyeon Kim have previously carded a '58 round' on the Japan Golf Tour.

All those previous '58 rounds' came at par-70 venues, meaning Del Rey's score is believed to be the lowest round in relation to par in the history of professional men's golf. Ireland's David Carey previously carded a round of 57 on the Alps Tour, although that was on a par-68 layout.