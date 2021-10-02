Bryson DeChambeau finishes seventh on World Long Drive Championship debut

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'Are you not entertained?' - Bryson DeChambeau finished in the top eight of the World Long Drive Championship in Nevada. 'Are you not entertained?' - Bryson DeChambeau finished in the top eight of the World Long Drive Championship in Nevada.

Bryson DeChambeau vowed to return to a "bigger and better" Professional Long Driver’s Association World Championship after surprising even himself with a seventh-place finish on his debut.

DeChambeau was the headline act in Las Vegas but was not expected to progress far in the competition, and he defied the doubters by hammering his way through the first three days and reaching the quarter-finals.

A drive of "only" 391 yards was not enough, however, to get into the last four, finishing behind Justin James and Martin Borgmeier, with James going on to face defending champion Kyle Berkshire in the final.

Berkshire, who has become DeChambeau's long drive mentor and a close friend, retained his title with a mammoth 422-yard hit, while DeChambeau was delighted with his performance in the competition.

"I am definitely hungry to come back," said the Ryder Cup star, who will now take some time off before returning to PGA Tour action at the ZOZO Championship.

"I hope it fits in the schedule and we can work it out with the Tour to make sure it works right. I think if we're smart about it, this thing will be bigger, better and badder next year.

"I really believe this is something that the world needs to see every single year because it's pushing the game of golf in a really positive, fun, enjoyable way that nobody's seen before to this level. I mean, having four guys up there, then two guys who go battle it out in the final. I think that type of format is unbelievable.

Hopefully we can get pyrotechnics and fireworks blowing up everywhere after whoever wins (next year). I'm very excited to see what the future holds. I am not sure what it's going to be like, but we're going to do our best to pump it up."

DeChambeau's accuracy proved a huge asset in the tournament, although he also managed to post a personal-best ball-speed of 219mph.

"Getting the 219 mph ball speed out here was a dream come true," he added. "I never thought I would get to that type of speed. I broke the barrier by three miles an hour faster than I've ever gone in my entire life.

"This week, I learned I can control the ball at these high speeds. Obviously, I think I hit the most balls in the grid this week and I used my golf skills to do that. Yesterday, I didn't hit it very well, but I learned how to hit it better today, so I was able to get my swing back in tune and rhythm.

"It felt really good to be able to fix my golf swing at these highest speeds because that is something I've never done before. I've always just been bashing balls, trying to go as hard as possible, not really caring how the swing was, but hitting it in the grid at those speeds, that's a new level. I hope that translates (to the PGA Tour)."