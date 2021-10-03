PGA Tour: Sam Burns claims second win of 2021 after spirited charge from Nick Watney

Sam Burns clinched a one shot win

Sam Burns collected his second PGA Tour title of 2021 after holding off a late charge from Nick Watney at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Overnight leader Sahith Theegala looked to be heading for a maiden victory in Jackson, Mississippi when he cruised to the turn in three under only to drop three shots in four holes on the back nine to open the door for Burns.

And the young American seized his chance as he stormed into the outright lead with a birdie at 11 followed by three in a row from the 13th, giving him the luxury of a two-shot lead to take up the last.

Burns chopped his second into the front-right bunker and splashed out to nine feet, but he was happy to use the two putts he needed for victory, his second on Tour having broken his duck at the Valspar Championship in May.

Nick Watney almost landed his first win since 2012

Watney had earlier threatened to land his first win in almost nine years as the world No 660 closed with a bogey-free 65 which gave him the clubhouse lead on 21 under, a score matched by Cameron Young (68) but not enough to deny an inspired Burns.

Watney had to be content with his best result since 2018, while Henrik Norlander just missed out on a podium place after a 64 highlighted by a 40-foot putt for eagle at the 14th in a back-nine 31.

Theegala cruised to the turn in 33 before dropping his first shot of the day at the 10th, and he then blocked his second into water at the long 11th before compounding his errors with a three-putt bogey from inside 15 feet at the 13th.