LPGA Tour: Chevron replace ANA as sponsor of opening women's major and increase prize purse

The opening women's major of the year will have a new sponsor and see its prize purse increase by over 60 per cent from next season.

The event, previously known as the ANA Inspiration and the first of five women's majors in the calendar year, will now be known as The Chevron Championship as part of a six-year agreement with the LPGA Tour.

The prize fund will jump from $3.1million to $5million and remain in its traditional slot in the calendar next year, taking place at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California from March 31-April 3, 2022.

Tournament officials plan to move the event to a later date in the spring from 2023 and relocate to a new venue, likely to be in the Houston area, with the next host course to be announced in the coming months.

Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA Commissioner, said: "another leading global company to our portfolio of sponsors that believes in the power of the LPGA to inspire women leaders, to showcase human performance at the highest level and to highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion in all facets of life, is truly game-changing for us."

As part of the agreement, the major will feature a special Player Advisory Board to help ensure that event supports and attracts the leading LPGA Tour players and they are at the heart of our future plans and advancements for the Championship.

Lydia Ko, a Player Director on the LPGA Board of Directors and the 2016 Chevron Championship winner, said: "Having a global company like Chevron to support women's golf is really exciting for everyone involved with the LPGA. Their aspirations for growing this major together with the LPGA and IMG are amazing for the future of our Tour."