Bryson DeChambeau to go head to head with rival Brooks Koepka in latest instalment of The Match

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will renew their rivalry when they go head to head in the latest instalment of The Match in Las Vegas.

The two major winners, currently ranked seventh and ninth in the world, will face off in a 12-hole contest at Wynn Golf Course - the only golf course on the Las Vegas strip - on Friday November 26.

An on-going feud between the pair has resulted in disagreements over the past two years, with Koepka previously calling out DeChambeau for slow play and DeChambeau making fun of Koepka's physique.

Brooks Koepka won two of his four matches at the Ryder Cup last month

They set aside their differences to help Team USA to a record-breaking 19-9 victory at the Ryder Cup last month, even sharing a hug in front of the media at the winner's press conference, while DeChambeau hinted ahead of the contest that some match between the pair could happen.

"I think there may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but won't speak too much more on that," DeChambeau said ahead of the last Ryder Cup, although Koepka later told the media he had "no idea" what the 2020 US Open winner was talking about.

Bryson DeChambeau won 2.5 points from his three matches at Whistling Straits

The contest will be the fifth edition of The Match, first played in 2018 when Phil Mickelson defeated Tiger Woods, with DeChambeau returning to the event for a second time having partnered Aaron Rodgers to victory against Mickelson and Tom Brady in the most recent version in July.

Koepka makes his first appearance as a competitor in the contest, having previously donated $100,000 to Covid-19 relief efforts during the 'Champions for Charity' edition in May 2020. That event saw Woods and Peyton Manning beat Mickelson and Brady at Medalist Golf Club.

Capital One's The Match has raised nearly $30million in support of various charities and initiatives since its launch in 2018, while the latest edition again offering unprecedented access and players having open mics throughout.