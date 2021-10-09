Golf round-up: Jin Young Ko closes on LPGA Tour record; Matthew Wolff in Vegas contention again

Matthew Wolff is chasing a second PGA Tour victory

Matthew Wolff is a shot off the lead heading into the final round of the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open, while Jin Young Ko is closing in a potential LPGA Tour record at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Latest leaderboard Shriners Children's Open

Wolff, who lost out to Martin Laird in a play-off in last year's event at TPC Summerlin, made an eagle and three birdies in a six-hole stretch on his way to a third-round 65 on Saturday.

The world No 47 had started the day with eight straight pars but took advantage of the par-five ninth and picked up shots at the 11th and 13th, with Wolff then making a two-putt birdie at the driveable 15th and holing an eight-foot eagle at the 16th to set the clubhouse target at 17 under.

Here comes @Matthew_Wolff5. 🦅



6-under in the last 8 holes and he grabs a share of the lead. pic.twitter.com/lijvOLNfA5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 9, 2021

Wolff held the outright lead until Adam Schenk birdied three of his last four holes to post a five-under 66 and edge into a one-shot lead, while last week's Sanderson Farms Championship winner Sam Burns is in the group two off the pace in tied-third.

"I'm not really sure what it's going to take [to win]," Wolff said. "I know that if I keep on doing what I'm doing I'm sure I'm going to like where I end up at the end of the week, but there's a bunch of really good players at the top of the leaderboard

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

Andrew Putnam and Chad Ramey are also alongside Burns on 16 under ahead of Sungjae Im, who posted a one-under 70, while four birdies over the final seven holes kept England's Harry Hall within four of the lead.

On the LPGA Tour, Ko carded a two-under 69 at Mountain Ridge to move to 13 under and a four-shot advantage, with the Korean looking to defend the title she won when the tournament was last held in 2019.

Jin Young Ko carded rounds of 63, 68 and 69 over the first three days

Ko's round was her 13th consecutive round in the 60s, leaving the 26-year-old - who has two wins, a runner-up finish and three other top-10s in her last six starts - one sub-70 round away from matching the LPGA Tour record Annika Sorenstam set in 2005.

"I think I didn't (play) much too aggressive play in the afternoon," Ko said. "Play was good. I still made it 2-under par today. Yeah, I cannot wait for play tomorrow."

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

The two-time major champion's closest challenge comes from compatriot So Yeon Ryu, American pair Lindsey Weaver and Elizabeth Szokol, plus Yuka Saso of the Philippines, with the quartet sharing second spot on nine under.

World No 1 Nelly Korda is in the group six off the pace that contains Lexi Thompson, while Georgia Hall heads the British interest in action and heads into the final round tied-41st.

Watch the conclusion to the Cognizant Founders Cup and the Shriners Children's Open live on Sunday on Sky Sports Golf. LPGA Tour coverage is live from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel!