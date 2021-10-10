European Tour: Rafa Cabrera Bello wins Open de Espana after beating Adri Arnaus at first play-off hole

Rafa Cabrera Bello won the Open de Espana in a play-off

Rafa Cabrera Bello ended his four-year endless run on the European Tour with a dramatic victory at the Acciona Open de Espana.

The world No 231, without a worldwide top-10 finish since January, bounced back from an opening-hole double bogey to card a final-round 69 at Campo de Campa Villa de Madrid.

Cabrera Bello took advantage of the par-five fourth and made three consecutive birdies from the 13th to force a play-off alongside Adri Arnaus, before beating his compatriot on the first play-off hole.

