PGA Tour Champions: Phil Mickelson claims third win in four starts at Constellation Furyk & Friends

Phil Mickelson secured a third win in four starts on the PGA Tour Champions with a two-shot victory at the Constellation Furyk & Friends.

The reigning PGA champion carded a four-under 68 on the final day at Timuquana Country Club, mixing six birdies with a double-bogey to hold off the challenge of Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Mickelson took a two-shot lead into the final day and extended his overnight advantage by birdieing each of his opening three holes, only to rack up a double-bogey at the par-five fifth after having to take a penalty off the tee.

Mickelson (right) played alongside Miguel Angel Jimenez on the final day

The 51-year-old birdied the 12th but made a three-putt par at the par-five next, allowing Jimenez to briefly level with back-to-back gains from the 13th, only for Mickleson to pick up a shot at the 15th and hole a 10-footer at the last to complete his victory.

"It's a good start," Mickelson said about his senior career. "I'm having fun playing here. I'm enjoying being around the guys, I'm enjoying the golf courses, how I can be a little bit more aggressive.

"When I made a mistake on No 5, I can still recover. You do that on the regular tour, you just get eaten alive, you just can't make those mistakes there and have a chance to compete and contend and win. So I like how you don't have to be perfect and I can get away with a shot or two here or there, so it makes it fun to play and play aggressive."

Jimenez finished second on 13 under and three clear of Steve Flesch in third, with tournament host Jim Furyk alongside Ernie Els and Cameron Beckman in a share of fourth.

USA Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker ended the 54-hole event in a share of seventh also containing Bernhard Langer, while a final-round 68 saw Padraig Harrington end his PGA Tour Champions debut in tied-55th.