LPGA Tour: Jin Young Ko equals Annika Sorenstam record during wire-to-wire win in New Jersey

Jin Young Ko claimed a third LPGA Tour win of the season in New Jersey

Jin Young Ko secured a third LPGA Tour victory of the season and equalled a record held by Annika Sorenstam with a wire-to-wire win at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

The world No 2 posted a five-under 66 on the final day at Mountain Ridge Country Club, with four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine ending any hopes of the chasing back.

Ko started the day with a four-shot lead and was no worse than three ahead at any point during a dominant Sunday, with the 26-year-old finishing the week on 18 under and four clear of Germany's Caroline Masson.

Victory closes the gap on Nelly Korda at the top of the women's world rankings

Victory sees Ko join Nelly Korda as a three-time winner in 2021, while the final-round 66 was her 14th consecutive sub-70 round and matched the tally Sorenstam managed during her 10-win season in 2005.

"This win is my 10th career win, so this is really special," Ko said. "I had a lot of the pressure on the course. I knew I'm defending champion and I knew a 60s score beat Annika's [Sorenstam] record."

Two birdies in the final three holes saw Elizabeth Skokol claim third spot ahead of Jeongeun Lee6 and US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso, while Jessica Korda was one of four players sharing sixth place.

World No 1 Nelly Korda posted a final-round 73 to drop into tied-19th, with Georgia Hall heading the British contingent as she finished in a share of 33rd after a two-under 69.