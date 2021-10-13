Ryder Cup winners, European Tour golfers and broadcasters lead tributes to Renton Laidlaw

Much-respected journalist Renton Laidlaw passed away aged 82

Ian Poulter, Paul Lawrie and Stephen Gallacher are among the golfers to have paid tribute to well-known golf broadcaster and journalist Renton Laidlaw, who died on Tuesday aged 82.

The veteran journalist, a former recipient of the Jack Nicklaus Memorial Award for golfing journalism, passed away at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after testing posting for Covid-19 over the weekend.

Laidlaw's career started out on the Edinburgh Evening News in 1957, with the Scot having spells with STV and the BBC before becoming the London Evening Standard's golf correspondent for 25 years from 1973 to 1998.

The European Tour is saddened to hear of the death of renowned broadcaster and journalist Renton Laidlaw. — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 13, 2021

He commentated on BBC Radio for 15 years and for various other outlets during his time as the Evening Standard's golf correspondent, before taking a role as a full-time broadcaster for European Tour Productions in 1999. He later became a commentator for Golf Channel and other organisations across the globe.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of Renton Laidlaw's passing," a statement from the R&A read. "With his distinctive Scottish voice, Laidlaw was one of golf's most respected broadcasters and journalists, and provided great service and dedication to the sport.

Laidlaw (right) commentating with Warren Humphreys (left) and Ken Brown (middle) for the Golf Channel in 2012

In 2013, Laidlaw became the first non-American golf journalist to work at The Masters for 40 years, with his lengthy career seeing him cover 165 majors - including 58 Open Championships and 42 visits to Augusta National.

Laidlaw had been involved in the Association of Golf Writers (AGW) since 1963 and served in several roles, including secretary from 1978 to 1995 and chairman from 1995 to 1998.

Incredibly sad to hear the passing of Renton, wonderful man and great to our game. RIP 🙏🏼 https://t.co/mUWLuOfjUr — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) October 13, 2021

The Scot was then president of the AGW from 2005 until he stepped down in 2015, having retired from European Tour commentary at the end of the previous season.

1999 Open winner Paul Lawrie said on Twitter: "Very sad to hear of the passing of Renton Laidlaw a lovely man. RIP."

Very sad to hear of the passing of Renton Laidlaw a lovely man RIP Renton. — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) October 12, 2021

Fellow Scottish golfer Stephen Gallagher added: "Just heard the very sad news that Renton Laidlaw has passed away he was an absolute gentleman the true voice of golf."

Very sad to wake up to the news of the passing of Renton Laidlaw. A wonderful man who had time for everyone. A wonderful story telling voice that always captivated us. Respected throughout the industry, one of a kind,we’ll all miss him. — Andrew Coltart (@AndrewColtart) October 13, 2021

I met Renton Laidlaw when I was 7. He was 22 and came to my parents house every Friday for tea ahead of his column for the Edinburgh Evening News. He was my mentor at the start of my TV career. A gifted broadcaster, an exceptional man in every way. Many hearts are sore tonight.❤️ — Ewen Murray (@ewenmurray77) October 12, 2021

Very sad news of the passing of Renton Laidlaw. Loved talking to him amazing Voice and so much knowledge lovely https://t.co/el5End5irR — Barry Lane (@BazLane) October 13, 2021

A very sad day today for my family and the global golf family with the sudden passing of our dear Renton Laidlaw. I am actually at a loss with this news. One of the greatest golf journalists & commentators of our time. Thank you Renton, we’ll miss you so much. Love you ❤️ — Kirsty Gallacher (@TheRealKirstyG) October 13, 2021