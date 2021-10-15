PGA Tour: Robert Streb grabs early lead at The CJ Cup after career-low 61 in Las Vegas

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy reflects on an opening-round 68 at The CJ Cup, where the Northern Irishman finds himself seven off the lead after triple-bogeying his penultimate hole. Rory McIlroy reflects on an opening-round 68 at The CJ Cup, where the Northern Irishman finds himself seven off the lead after triple-bogeying his penultimate hole.

Robert Streb produced a remarkable run of scoring to hold a one-shot lead after a low-scoring opening round of The CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

The world No 141, without a worldwide top-10 all year, made an eagle and five birdies over his first six holes on his way to an 11-under 61 at The Summit Club, his lowest round on the PGA Tour.

Streb's closest challenge came from Keith Mitchell, who carded a bogey-free 62, with Harry Higgs in third on eight under and Ryder Cup team-mates Sergio Garcia and Viktor Hovland in the group four off the pace alongside Hudson Swafford.

Streb made an eagle and ten birdies during an impressive opening round

"I've never had a start like that, so it was kind of fun," Streb said. "I was trying to stay in the moment the best I can, and I don't know. You just feel like you can start aiming at stuff. Things seemed to be going my way."

Streb opened with back-to-back birdies and rolled in a 12-foot eagle at the par-five third, before holing from 15 feet at the fourth and following a close-range gain at the fifth by two-putting from 100 feet at the par-five next to pick up another shot.

The two-time PGA Tour winner ended his lightning start with a run of pars from the seventh and a bogey at the par-three 11th, only for him to birdie his next three holes and add another from 20 feet at the 16th before signing off his round by holing from 10 feet at the last.

Mitchell made ten birdies in his blemish-free start and Higgs carded five birdies in a seven-hole stretch to help get him to third spot, while Garcia holed a 20-foot eagle on his final hole to close out a seven-under 65.

"It was a solid day at five under, but to be able to finish it off with an eagle, it makes it a little bit sweeter," Garcia said. "Very happy about my round, very happy about a lot of the shots that I hit."

Jordan Spieth, two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler and Ian Poulter are all in a logjam five behind that also contains Hideki Matsuyama, with Brooks Koepka and Tyrrell Hatton - celebrating his 30th birthday - part of the group on five under.

A penultimate-hole triple-bogey saw Rory McIlroy begin his week with a three-under 69 and Justin Thomas carded the same score despite triple-bogeying the par-four ninth, with 69 of the 78-man field finishing the day under par.

World No 2 Dustin Johnson struggled to a two-over 72 and Justin Rose finished on three over after quadruple-bogeying his second hole of the day, while defending champion Jason Kokrak props up the leaderboard after an opening-round 77.

