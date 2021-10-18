Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge to have 15 of the world's top 20 in action this December in Bahamas

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa will both feature at the Hero World Challenge

The line-up for the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge has been announced, with 15 of the world's top 20 set to tee it up in the Bahamas.

Woods remains unable to compete as he continues his rehabilitation from February's car crash, with no news on a possible return to competitive action, although the 15-time major champion has acquired a star-studded field for his event from December 2-5.

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and last year's US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau both feature at Albany Golf Course, with FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay and former world No 1 Jordan Spieth among the other American names in action.

DeChambeau will take on Brooks Koepka in The Match before heading to the Hero World Challenge

Dustin Johnson is the only player missing from Team USA's record-breaking Ryder Cup side that thrashed Europe at Whistling Straits, with Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, and Justin Thomas all involved.

"So excited to welcome these incredible players to the Hero World Challenge," tournament host Woods said on Twitter. "With 15 of the top 20 in the field, I know it's going to be a great week."

Rory McIlroy will make his final appearance of 2021 at the event, having secured a 20th PGA Tour title at The CJ Cup, with Ryder Cup team-mates Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland joined by Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and former Green Jacket winner Patrick Reed.

Henrik Stenson returns as defending champion after winning the 2019 contest, with last year's event cancelled due to Covid-19, while Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Harris English, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose complete the 20-man field.

