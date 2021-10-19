European Tour: Joburg Open to begin South African triple-header to start 2022 season

Joachim B Hansen won the Joburg Open in 2020

The European Tour has confirmed that a three-week ‘South African Swing’, co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, will kick off the new 2021-22 season.

The Joburg Open will take place from November 25-28 at Randpark Golf Club and start a run of three consecutive South African-based events, a year on from being the first European Tour tournament in the country since golf's Covid-19 shutdown.

The tournament, taking place just four days after the conclusion of the 2021 season at the DP World Tour Championship, is then followed by the South African Open Championship (December 2-5) and the Alfred Dunhill Championship (December 9-12).

Joachim B Hansen is defending champion in Johannesburg after his two-shot victory in 2020, while Christiaan Bezuidenhout claimed back-to-back victories by four and five strokes respectively in the other two events.

"The City of Johannesburg has been a loyal partner to a Joburg Open tournament that has played a key role in our longstanding relationship with the Sunshine Tour," European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said.

The European Tour will also have a 'Middle East Swing' for the early part of 2022, with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship moving to Yas Island for the first time.

Yas Links on Yas Island will host the 2022 contest

The Rolex Series event has previously been played at Abu Dhabi Golf Club since it launched in 2006, but will now take place at Yas Links Abu Dhabi when it takes place from January 20-23.

"As one of our Rolex Series events, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Yas Links offer our players and fans an experience like no other," Pelley added. "Yas Island is synonymous with major sporting events in the United Arab Emirates and we are delighted our first Rolex Series tournament of the year will be highlighted on the global stage."

The full 2021-22 European Tour schedule is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.