Fredrik Andersson Hed: European Tour champion golfer dies of cancer aged 49

Fredrik Andersson Hed made 358 European Tour appearances

Swedish former professional golfer Fredrik Andersson Hed has died of cancer aged 49, the European Tour has announced.

Andersson Hed turned professional in 1992 and went on to win twice on the Challenge Tour and once on the European Tour at the Italian Open in 2010.

The 2010 European Tour season proved to be his most successful as he reached 22nd place in the season-ending rankings thanks to a runner-up finish at the BMW PGA Championship and five additional top tens.

Andersson Hed won the 2010 Italian Open in his 245th European Tour appearance

Andersson Hed represented Europe at the Royal Trophy under Colin Montgomerie, in a side which also featured fellow Swedes Henrik Stenson, Peter Hanson and Johan Edfors, in their victory against Asia in 2011

He also had runner-up finishes in the 2011 Scottish Open and both the Omega European Masters and Hong Kong Open in 2012.

His best finish at a major was T50 in the 2002 Open Championship at Muirfield.

Andersson Hed retired from golf in 2015 after 358 European Tour appearances.

We are deeply saddened by the death of Fredrik Andersson Hed, a much-loved member of the European Tour family. — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 24, 2021

European Tour chief operating officer Keith Waters said: "On behalf of the European Tour, I send our deepest condolences to Fredrik's family and friends, particularly his wife Anna and children Viggo and Molly. It's always incredibly sad when we lose a member of the European Tour family, and never more so than in the case of someone like Fredrick, who was taken far too soon.

"Fredrik was much loved in the golfing world and beyond, particularly amongst our Scandinavian players and staff, past and present. Our hearts go out to them at this incredibly sad time.

"I had the pleasure of knowing Fredrik, but even for those who didn't, one glance at his career record highlights his strength and perseverance, with some genuinely wonderful moments as an individual and a valued team mate. I hope those close to him take some comfort in those wonderful memories, and the joy he brought to so many on the golf course."

Tributes - 'A true professional that will be missed by us all'

I’m so deeply saddened by this.

Freddie was a true professional that will be missed by us all.

A great ambassador for our game and for Sweden.

Thoughts are with Anna, Viggo and Molly at this time.

😢 https://t.co/28Rt3UqPgX — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) October 24, 2021

Very sad news , always a pleasure to be in his company, drawn & play with him #rip https://t.co/n3puet09uv — Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) October 24, 2021

Absolutely gutted to hear this news of the passing of one of the nicest guys you could wish to meet. My thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/sVz22uyuR5 — Graeme Storm (@stormygraeme) October 24, 2021