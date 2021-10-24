European Tour: Jeff Winther claims maiden victory with one-shot win at Mallorca Golf Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from Jeff Winther's final round at the Mallorca Golf Open, where the Dane claimed a maiden European Tour victory. A look back at the best of the action from Jeff Winther's final round at the Mallorca Golf Open, where the Dane claimed a maiden European Tour victory.

Jeff Winther secured his maiden European Tour title with a one-shot victory at the Mallorca Golf Open.

Final leaderboard Mallorca Golf Open

The Dane bogeyed the last to close a level-par 70 at Golf Santa Posna and end the week on 15 under, a shot ahead of Pep Angles, Jorge Campillo and Sebastian Soderberg.

Winther's success came in his 129th European Tour appearances and is expected to move him inside the world's top 200, with the result putting him in contention to qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship for the first time.

Winther was congratulated on the final green by compatriots JB Hansen and Soren Kjeldsen

Starting the day two ahead, Winther opened with back-to-back pars and had to pitch left-handed from next to a tree after a wayward tee shot at the par-three third, before holing a 15-footer to maintain his blemish-free start.

The world No 307 ended a run of nine consecutive pars with a birdie at the par-five tenth, with Winther then holing a 10-footer to save par at the 12th and splashing out of the sand to tap-in range at the next to avoid dropping a shot.

Jeff Winther claimed a narrow victory in Mallorca

Winther negotiated the next four holes to take a two-shot advantage to the par-four last, where he lipped out from inside three feet but converted the bogey putt from a similar distance to secure a long-awaited first victory.

Soderberg briefly held a share of the lead on the back nine after playing his first 11 holes in four under, only for the Swede to finish tied-second for the second week running after bogeys at the 13th and 15th.

Angles carded a final-round 67 and Campillo made a one-under 69 to join Soderberg on 14 under, while England's Laurie Canter jumped inside the top-five after an eagle-birdie finish helped him to a round-of-the-day 64.