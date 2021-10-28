Driving for Net Zero: How to attend a special event focusing on golf and climate action

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The R&A's Philip Russell explains the steps the sport is taking to become more sustainable and tackle the impact of climate change. The R&A's Philip Russell explains the steps the sport is taking to become more sustainable and tackle the impact of climate change.

GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf will host a special event this November, highlighting the roles golf can play in climate action and exploring the pathways to net-zero emissions.

Driving for Net Zero, organised and facilitated by the GEO Foundation, will take place on November 11 and coincide with the COP26 climate summit being held in Glasgow that week.

Hosted by Sky Sports' David Garrido, the virtual event will take place from Scotland's Climate Ambition Zone and bring together leading experts from United Nations agencies and other climate action bodies, along with representatives and examples from across the sport of golf.

📅 November 11th, 3pm (GMT)



GEO Foundation will host a special event highlighting the roles golf can play in climate action and exploring the pathways to net-zero emissions.



Register now and join the conversation: https://t.co/4dlym9j0QC#ForSustainableGolf pic.twitter.com/fHTO5GlrX1 — GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf (@sustainablegolf) October 26, 2021

Solheim Cup legend Suzann Pettersen, who plays an active role as a Sustainable Golf Champion, said: "Golf is a global sport connected to people and landscapes around the world - affected by and affecting climate change.

"This event is an important and valuable opportunity to discuss how to take our responsibility and opportunity further, faster. Not just for golfers, not just for society now, but generations to come."

Suzann Pettersen is among the contributors at the Driving for Net Zero event

The event is being supported by the Scottish Government, and is part of a wider drive in sustainable golf supported by partners including The R&A, European Tour, Ladies European Tour, LPGA, Galvin Green, Wasand many other international and national associations.

Jonathan Smith, Executive Director of GEO Foundation, said: "We are excited to be able to present this event live and coinciding with COP26, as global attention is on the critical topic of climate action. The programme brings expertise and diverse perspectives from around the world, across golf, sport and beyond."

Register for free here to secure your place at the event from 3pm to 5.30pm on November 11, featuring a diverse range of contributors from across golf and beyond.