Asian Tour announces major investment with addition of 10 new marquee events

Greg Norman says the new investment in the Asian Tour 'is only the beginning'

The Asian Tour schedule is set for a major revamp next year with the addition of a series of 10 new marquee events.

The new tournaments will be staged annually over the next 10 years with a commitment of over $200m (£145.4m) to support playing opportunities and prize funds from a newly-formed company, LIV Golf Investments.

The events will be played across Asia, the Middle East and Europe and will join established Asian Tour tournaments to comprise a 25-event season from 2022.

There are plans to attract an international field of headline talent to the new events through an open eligibility category regardless of Tour affiliation so opportunities are available to the broadest cross section of players.

Former world No 1 Greg Norman has been appointed as CEO of LIV Golf Investments and he said: "This is only the beginning.

"LIV Golf Investments has secured a major capital commitment that will be used to create additive new opportunities across worldwide professional golf. We will be a cooperative and respectful supporter of the game at every level, and today's announcement alongside the Asian Tour is the first example of that.

"I have been a staunch supporter and believer in playing and developing golf in Asia for more than four decades. The Asian Tour is a sleeping giant and we share ambition to grow the series and unlock what we believe is significant untapped potential.

"We see our promotion of these new events as a vital first step in supporting emerging markets, creating a new platform, rich with playing opportunities that create valuable player pathways."

Cho Minn Thant, commissioner and chief executive officer of the Asian Tour, added: "This is the single biggest development in the history of the Asian Tour and a major milestone for professional golf.

"The opportunity will secure unprecedented new playing opportunities, establish new player pathways, allow us to compete commercially with other sports, and enhance our social agenda."