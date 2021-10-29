Brian Morris lives out his dream as he plays in Bermuda Championship despite having terminal cancer

Brian Morris lived out his dream as he played in the first two rounds of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The 54-year-old has terminal cancer but was handed the chance to make his PGA Tour debut at the Port Royal Golf Course on a sponsor exemption.

Morris carded rounds of 89 and 92 to finish on 39 over, but the scores did not matter to the head professional at Bermuda's Ocean View Golf Course.

"I'll always have one PGA Tour start to my name," Morris said. "[I got to] see my family, friends. Don't know if I ever see them again, you know? It means a lot. It's huge. I'll never forget this forever."

Morris chips up to the 15th green during the second round in Bermuda

Morris had a malignant tumour removed from his brain almost two years ago, but doctors later discovered stage IV cancer in his stomach and esophagus, too, and, at his most recent check-up, inoperable tumours in his neck.

With all the medical challenges, Morris says golf has given him an escape.

Ahead of the tournament, he told the Golf Channel: "It's like tranquillity for me. I don't have time to think about being sick. I don't feel sick, I don't act sick, just because I'm playing golf.

Morris tees off on the first hole on Thursday

"I don't have time to think about that because I'm just trying to make shots and hit putts. It's so cool that playing golf takes me completely away because I'm always in it between doctors and hospitals and trips to Boston; it's every day except for those four and a half hours I play golf."

Morris will now turn his attention to his 32nd chemotherapy session which is scheduled for Monday.

"Just back at it, you know?" he said. "Just try to live as long as I can."