PGA Tour: Lucas Herbert holds off Patrick Reed to claim two-shot win at Bermuda Championship

Lucas Herbert secured a maiden PGA Tour title with a hard-fought victory in tough conditions at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Final leaderboard Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The world No 57 overturned a four-stroke deficit on the final day at a wet and windy Port Royal Golf Course, carding a two-under 69 to end the week on 15 under and claim a one-shot win.

Herbert mixed four birdies with two bogeys to finish ahead of Patrick Reed, who charged up the leaderboard and set the initial clubhouse target with a six-under 65, with Danny Lee also finishing in tied-second despite dropping four shots in three holes on his back nine.

Patrick Rodgers birdied two of his last three holes to end in fourth spot, while overnight leader Taylor Pendrith failed to find a birdie and finished in a share of fifth place after a five-over 76.

Pendrith, starting the day with a three-shot advantage, got up and down from the sand to save par at the par-five second but slipped into a share of the lead when he followed a three-putt bogey at the sixth by taking a penalty drop from the rough on his way to another blemish at the seventh.

The Canadian found himself in a three-way tie at the top alongside playing partners Herbert - who made back-to-back birdies from the second - and Lee, who also made successive birdies from the second but dropped a shot at the par-four fourth.

Herbert produced a remarkable par save after finishing 50 yards short of the green at the par-three eighth, where Lee also splashed out of the sand to avoid dropping a shot, as Pendrith lost his share of the lead after posting a third consecutive bogey.

Lucas Herbert will move back into the world's top 50 with his victory

A par at the ninth was enough for Lee to reach the turn one ahead when Herbert made bogey, only for the New Zealander to slip down the leaderboard when he double-bogeyed the 12th and dropped a shot at the par-three next.

Herbert cancelled out a birdie at the 12th with a bogey at the next to slip him back to 14 under alongside Pendrith, as Reed followed successive birdies from the 13th with back-to-back birdies over his final two holes to close a six-under 65 and make it a three-way tie at the top.

A 30-foot birdie at the 14th saw Herbert edge back into the solo advantage, while Lee responded to another dropped shot at the same par-four and moving four behind to birdie each of his next three holes to get back within one of the lead.

Pendrith slipped out of contention with a double-bogey on the penultimate hole, as Herbert sealed his victory by knocking onto the green in regulation at the par-four last and two-putting from eight feet for a winning par.

Ireland's Seamus Power carded a final-round 67 to end the week on 10 under alongside Russell Knox and Graeme McDowell, with defending champion Brian Gay also in tied-12th after signing off his week with a hole-out eagle at the par-four last.