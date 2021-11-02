Genesis Scottish Open returns to Renaissance Club for fourth straight year

Min Woo Lee celebrates after winning the Scottish Open in July

The Genesis Scottish Open will again be played at the Renaissance Club in 2022 and will be co-sanctioned by the European Tour and PGA Tour.

The historic tournament returns to the East Lothian venue for the fourth consecutive time with a new title sponsor, while it has also retained Rolex Series status as well as its traditional slot in the calendar - a week prior to The 150th Open.

The PGA Tour will co-sanction the event for the first time as part of the Strategic Alliance with the European Tour, whose chief executive Keith Pelley said: "The Renaissance Club is a magnificent venue for a Rolex Series event, situated in a simply stunning part of the world.

Lee beat Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a playoff

"It has been a terrific home for the Genesis Scottish Open since 2019 during which time we have been impressed by the commitment of Jerry Sarvadi and his team in providing a first-class experience for some of the world's best golfers from the moment they arrive on site.

"We are therefore delighted to be returning to the Renaissance Club in 2022 - when the event is co-sanctioned with the PGA TOUR for the first time as part of our Strategic Alliance - whilst also continuing discussions about extending our stay beyond that.

"With three major championships being hosted in Scotland, including the 150th anniversary of The Open at St Andrews taking place the following week, the focus of the world will be on the country next summer.

"Alongside new title sponsor Genesis, Rolex and everyone at the Renaissance Club, we are grateful to Visit Scotland for their long-term support and vision for the Genesis Scottish Open."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan added: "The Renaissance Club is a fitting home for a globally recognised event like the Genesis Scottish Open.

"While it is the first time the event and the venue will feature on the PGA Tour's schedule, our members who have played in previous years have spoken highly of it.

"We therefore look forward to visiting in 2022 as this historic tournament begins a new chapter as part of our Strategic Alliance with the European Tour and with Genesis - already a valued PGA Tour partner - coming on board as title sponsor."

The Scottish Open is one of three co-sanctioned tournaments scheduled for July next year, along with the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship.

All three editions of the event at the Renaissance Club have been decided by playoffs, with Australian Min Woo Lee edging out Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry to win his second European Tour title earlier this year.