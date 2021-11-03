European Tour: Robert MacIntyre switching to aggressive style of golf ahead of Portugal Masters

Robert MacIntyre is making his tournament debut this week in Vilamoura

Robert MacIntyre is hoping a more aggressive style of play will help him find a return to form when he makes his tournament debut at the Portugal Masters.

The Scot has been on a disappointing run of results since a tied-eighth finish at The Open in July, failing to secure his PGA Tour card at the Korn Ferry Tour finals and missing the cut in five of his last eight worldwide starts.

MacIntyre has taken two weeks off since claiming a share of 53rd at the Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, with the world No 61 now ready to return to action for the final three events of the 2021 Race to Dubai season.

"I've got goals that I've set and there are little things that I'm trying to work on within my team," MacIntyre said. "This week is pretty much the week, you'll probably see it on the TV if I'm playing well.

"[I want] to be more aggressive from certain numbers and I think it has come into my golf because of the some of the golf tournaments I've been playing in over the past year, where you've had to be almost more defensive than offensive.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

"I'm trying to flip the switch now and become more offensive rather than defensive. There are still little things I'm trying to work on, and this week is a big week for that. There is a lot of expectation on me from everywhere, myself especially. I'm expecting a lot from my game and I feel like my game is there."

Matt Wallace is also in action at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, with the Englishman looking to build on his tied-fourth finish on the PGA Tour at last month's Zozo Championship in Japan.

Matt Wallace is currently 82nd in the Race to Dubai standings

"There is no doubt playing over there [PGA Tour] makes you a better golfer, playing against the best golfers every single week," Wallace said. "You have to play well to contend, because the best player is going to win that week, whoever that may be, because there are so many good players.

"Coming back over here, there are guys full of confidence and they can play, but I feel like if I can play my golf like I did at the Zozo [Championship] and learn from my mistakes that I did over the weekend, hopefully we can be in contention come Sunday and get the job done."

Watch the Portugal Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from midday on Sky Sports Golf.