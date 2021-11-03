PGA Tour: Justin Thomas chasing victory at Mayakoba after grading his year as a 'C at best'

Justin Thomas is the highest-ranked player in Mexico this week

Justin Thomas has been self-critical about his lack of victories over the past year, although believes he is “due” a run of good form on the PGA Tour.

The former world No 1 has dropped to seventh in the standings after failing to build on his victory at The Players in March, with Thomas finishing no higher than tied-19th during the 2021 majors and being unable to add to his 14 PGA Tour titles.

When asked to grade his year so far, Thomas said ahead of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba: "C at best, C-minus. I would say it has not been a very good year at all I would say. Definitely haven't closed out as many tournaments [as previous years].

Thomas will play alongside Joaquin Niemann and Rickie Fowler over the first two rounds

"As good of finishes I've had, I feel like I should have won more than once and played a lot better in the majors. Yeah, other than that, no, it's been great.

"I haven't looked at it [world rankings]. I obviously know just from hearing, but I also know it's very bunched, that I'm one or two tournaments away from being in the top two or three again. It's all about runs out here.

"Jon [Rahm] has been on an unbelievable run, DJ [Dustin Johnson] got on an unbelievable run, Brooks [Koepka] was on one, Collin [Morikawa] has been on one. Everybody gets on these runs. I know that I'm due and ready for another one, it's just a matter of when it will happen.

"I just need to stay in the right mind frame for it because, you know, like I kind of said earlier, this game doesn't necessarily owe you anything. I've just got to keep working and putting myself there, and once I get on a little bit of a run, the world ranking stuff will take care of itself."

Brooks Koepka is also in action in Mexico, despite not originally planning to feature in the event, with the four-time major champion having no expectations about his game as he continues to adapt to the effects of knee surgery.

"I don't think I'm playing as bad as probably I've let on, but the consistency's just not there, there's certain shots that just aren't there," Koepka said. "Not what I'm used to seeing I guess, is a good way to put it.

Brooks Koepka's last victory was at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February

"Look at it, it's been tough. I mean, injuries for two years. I've got surgery on the right knee. Left knee is, I mean, better now, but it wasn't good for a while. You start making compensations because you can't - I mean, like I still, when my knee bends a little bit, I still don't know how far it's bending.

"If anybody's ever had surgery, you still don't know kind of where you're at for a bit and maybe hesitant to get on the left side when the left knee was hurting. Right knee, you're kind of playing this yo-yo game and trying to find a balance. It's been a little bit more difficult, a lot more work's been put in.

"I'm just trying to play my way through it. Originally I wasn't going to play this event, but I just, I'm not going to get any better sitting at home. I'd rather come out here and, not saying I'm trying to miss the cut, but if I miss the cut, at least I've put in work and maybe found something."

