Ladies European Tour: Lydia Ko and Carlota Ciganda share lead at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko and Carlota Ciganda hold a share of the lead after the opening round of the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Ko carded four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn on her way to an opening-round 67 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, seeing her set the clubhouse target, only for Ciganda to join her on five under after mixing seven birdies with two bogeys during her first round.

"I didn't drive it very well, but I think every time I did miss it, I wasn't in that much trouble," Ko said. "It was a combination of being lucky when I didn't hit it good. My irons were really good, so I had a lot of opportunities, and I holed a few good putts. Hopefully, I will sharpen up the tee shots tomorrow.

Lydia Ko posted six birdies and one bogey during her opening round

Johanna Gustavsson, Kim Metraux and Linne Strom all sit a shot off the pace and Wales' Becky Brewerton is in the group two behind, while last week's Dubai Moonlight Classic winner Bronte Law fired a hole-in-one at the par-three third on her way to a two-under 70.

Law was a shot off the lead until dropping three shots in two holes on her back nine, before a final-hole birdie lifted her into a share of eighth that also includes Scotland's Michele Thomson and Race to Costa del Sol leader Atthaya Thitikul.

Defending champion Emily Kristine Pedersen birdied three of her last seven holes to salvage a one-over 73, while Georgia Hall struggled to an opening-round 75 despite a birdie-birdie finish.

Only 28 of the 108 players in action are under par after the opening day. Three groups were unable to complete their first round due to a fog delay before the start of play, with those set to be concluded on Friday morning.

