European Tour: Nino Bertasio posts bogey-free 61 to move four shots clear at Portugal Masters

Nino Bertasio went on a back-nine birdie barrage to race into a four-shot lead after the opening round of the European Tour's Portugal Masters.

The Italian birdied six of his final seven holes to card a ten-under 61 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, with the bogey-free start seeing him post the lowest round of his European Tour career.

Adri Arnaus is in second spot after an opening-round 65, with Gavin Green in third place ahead of a group of six players in tied-fourth that includes Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington.

Adri Arnaus also made a bogey-free start to the week

"I wasn't thinking about it (a 59), I'm not going to lie," Bertasio said. "Just trying to finish a good round. I wasn't expecting a 61, but I have been playing nicely. I putted really well today and everything clicked. I wasn't expecting a 61, but I've been playing some good golf.

Bertasio fired his approach at the par-four second to tap-in range and holed from eight feet to save par on each of his next two holes, with the world No 419 following a birdie at the par-five fifth by rolling in a 20-footer at the seventh.

Nino Bertasio registered ten birdies during his opening round in Vilamoura

The 33-year-old nailed a 35-footer at the eighth to help him turn in 31, with Bertasio then taking advantage of the par-five 12th to spark a run of four consecutive birdies and see him pull clear of the chasing pack.

Bertasio's progress was briefly halted with a two-putt par at the par-three 16th, only for him to pick up a shot at the par-four next and sign off his bogey-free card with a 25-foot birdie at the last.

Setting up birdie number NINE of the day 😲



What a round this is from @BertasioNino!#PortugalMasters pic.twitter.com/4BwX3NUVQZ — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 4, 2021

Arnaus made four birdies in a five-hole stretch to get within four of the lead and Green birdied his final hole to close a five-under 66, while Harrington carded a bogey-free 67 to join the Hojgaard twins, Rasmus and Nicolai, Benjamin Hebert, Callum Shinkwin and Lucas Bjerregaard on four under.

"I hit the ball quite well [playing in the PGA Tour Champions] and was lapped by the field," Harrington admitted. "That gave me a bit of wake-up call that as much as I've strengthened my weaknesses over the last number of years, I've definitely weakened my strengths.

"Today was a good day in that sense. I was a lot sharper. I worked a good score out of it, I didn't hit the ball great but hit my wedges better and gave myself lots of chances."

Min Woo Lee - the highest-ranked player in the field - started with a three-under 68, while Robert MacIntyre birdied two of his last three holes to post an opening-round 70 and Matt Wallace stuttered to a one-over 72.

