European Tour 2022 schedule: Tournaments, dates and venues confirmed for the season ahead
European Tour season will kick off in South Africa during the last week of November, just a week after the 2021 campaign concludes at the DP World Tour Championship
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 05/11/21 7:31pm
The 2021-22 European Tour season will begin later this month, with the tournament schedule for the forthcoming campaign starting to take shape.
A run of three consecutive events in South Africa, all co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, take place in November and December and are followed by five tournaments in the Middle East across January and February.
Events in India and Kenya have been confirmed for the early part of 2022, while dates for the men's major schedule and the co-sanctioned events with the PGA Tour had already been announced.
The full schedule for next season is expected to be confirmed over the coming weeks, but here are the tournaments that have already been announced as part of next season's schedule…
2021-22 European Tour schedule (as of November 5)
November 25-28 - Joburg Open - Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
December 2-5 - South African Open Championship - Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
December 9-12 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
January 20-23 - Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Yas Links Abu Dhabi, UAE
January 27-30 - Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates Golf Course, Dubai, UAE
February 3-6 - Ras Al Khaimah Championship - Al Hamra Golf, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
February 10-13 - Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Venue TBC
February 17-20 - Middle East event TBC
February 24-27 - Hero Indian Open - Venue TBC
March 3-6 - Magical Kenya Open - Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya
March 23-27 - WGC-Dells Technologies Match Play - Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
April 7-10 - The Masters - Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia
May 19-22 - PGA Championship - Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma
May/June (TBC) - Soudal Open - The Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Belgium
June 16-19 - US Open - The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts.
July 7-10 - Genesis Scottish Open - Venue TBC
July 7-10 - Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kentucky
July 14-17 - The 150th Open - St Andrews Links (Old Course), St Andrews, Fife
July 14-17 - Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, California
September 22-25 - Open de France - Le Golf National, near Paris
