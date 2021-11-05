European Tour 2022 schedule: Tournaments, dates and venues confirmed for the season ahead

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are both former winners of the European Tour's season-long standings

The 2021-22 European Tour season will begin later this month, with the tournament schedule for the forthcoming campaign starting to take shape.

A run of three consecutive events in South Africa, all co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, take place in November and December and are followed by five tournaments in the Middle East across January and February.

Events in India and Kenya have been confirmed for the early part of 2022, while dates for the men's major schedule and the co-sanctioned events with the PGA Tour had already been announced.

The full schedule for next season is expected to be confirmed over the coming weeks, but here are the tournaments that have already been announced as part of next season's schedule…

2021-22 European Tour schedule (as of November 5)

November 25-28 - Joburg Open - Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

December 2-5 - South African Open Championship - Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

December 9-12 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

January 20-23 - Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Yas Links Abu Dhabi, UAE

January 27-30 - Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates Golf Course, Dubai, UAE

Paul Casey is reigning Dubai Desert Classic champion after his victory in 2021

February 3-6 - Ras Al Khaimah Championship - Al Hamra Golf, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

February 10-13 - Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Venue TBC

February 17-20 - Middle East event TBC

February 24-27 - Hero Indian Open - Venue TBC

March 3-6 - Magical Kenya Open - Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya

March 23-27 - WGC-Dells Technologies Match Play - Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

April 7-10 - The Masters - Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia

May 19-22 - PGA Championship - Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Phil Mickelson became the oldest major champion in history with his victory at Kiawah Island

May/June (TBC) - Soudal Open - The Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Belgium

June 16-19 - US Open - The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts.

July 7-10 - Genesis Scottish Open - Venue TBC

July 7-10 - Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kentucky

July 14-17 - The 150th Open - St Andrews Links (Old Course), St Andrews, Fife

Collin Morikawa won The Open at Royal St George's in 2021

July 14-17 - Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, California

September 22-25 - Open de France - Le Golf National, near Paris

