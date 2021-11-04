PGA Tour: Matthew Wolff grabs two-shot lead at Mayakoba as Sergio Garcia starts strongly

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John Huh carded a hole-in-one during the opening round of the PGA Tour's WWT Championship in Mexico, although took a while to realise he had made an ace! John Huh carded a hole-in-one during the opening round of the PGA Tour's WWT Championship in Mexico, although took a while to realise he had made an ace!

Matthew Wolff opened up a two-shot lead after the opening round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, with Sergio Garcia among the chasing pack.

Latest scores World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Wolff carded 10 birdies on his way to a bogey-free 61 at El Camaleon, seeing him match his lowest round of his PGA Tour career and putting him ahead of closest challenger Aaron Wise.

Wise was eight under after 10 holes but was unable to get any closer to the lead, while Garcia sits in the group three off the pace after starting his week with a seven-under 64.

Sergio Garcia birdied two of his last three holes to get to seven under

Beginning on the back nine, Wolff picked up a shot the par-three 10th and followed three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 13th by posting three consecutive gains around the turn.

Wolff made a two-putt birdie at the fifth and took advantage of the par-five seventh, with a further birdie on his final hole of the day seeing him set a clubhouse target that could not be matched.

Matthew Wolff holds a two-shot lead in Mexico

"It was very steady, birdies kind of came evenly throughout the round, didn't really make any mistakes," Wolff said. "I think my game plan coming into the week was just really keeping the ball in play off the tee."

Garcia is joined in tied-fourth by Billy Horschel, Talor Gooch and Chris Kirk, who made a hole-in-one with his first shot of the day when he nailed his tee shot at the par-three 10th with a six-iron.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Kirk's ace was one of two during the opening round, with John Huh posting a hole-in-one at the par-three eighth to help him to a five-under 66 and putting him in the group tied-11th.

Ian Poulter heads the British contingent on five under and Justin Rose is a further shot back alongside defending champion Viktor Hovland, while Justin Thomas birdied six of his last seven holes to card a three-under 68 and stay within seven of the lead.

Watch the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba throughout the week on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf.