PGA Tour: Viktor Hovland cruises to back-to-back victories at Mayakoba

Viktor Hovland retained his title in Mayakoba

Viktor Hovland held off a spirited late challenge from Carlos Ortiz to become the first player to successfully defend the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Hovland had extended his lead to six shots on the back nine, although Ortiz whittled that down to three with a brilliant run of five birdies in six holes down the stretch.

But the young Norwegian always had enough in hand to cruise to the finish line and, despite a couple of errors down the stretch, a closing 67 was enough to secure a four-shot win - his third victory on the PGA Tour.

A career-best 62 had given Hovland a two-stroke lead overnight, and the 24-year-old followed a steady start with three birdies in five holes ahead of the turn before adding another at the 11th.

Hovland's 67 earned him a four-shot win

The European Ryder Cup star did drop shots at 12 and 15, but with Ortiz the only one of the chasing pack to apply any kind of pressure, Hovland's march to the title was hardy in doubt, with another gain at the 17th sealing the deal.

