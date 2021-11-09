DP World Tour: Tournaments, dates, venues and Rolex Series event for historic 2022 season
New DP World Tour season to begin in South Africa on November 25, with record season to include five Rolex Series events and increased prize purses
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 09/11/21 1:19pm
The new-look DP World Tour will see total prize money break through the $200m mark for the first time, with a new minimum prize fund of $2m for all tournaments solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour.
The schedule features a minimum of 47 tournaments in 27 different countries, including new events in the UAE, Japan, South Africa and Belgium. An expanded Rolex Series will comprise of five events: the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
For the first time, it will also feature three tournaments co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour - the Genesis Scottish Open, the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship taking place in the United States - as a result of the Strategic Alliance between male professional golf's two leading Tours.
✅ Record total prize money— Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) November 9, 2021
✅ Five Rolex Series events
✅ $10million for season finale
DP World will be the new title sponsor of the European Tour from next season.
Schedule as announced on November 9
November 25-28 - Joburg Open - Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
December 2-5 - South African Open Championship - Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
December 9-12 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
January 20-23 - Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Yas Links Abu Dhabi, UAE
January 27-30 - Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates Golf Course, Dubai, UAE
February 3-6 - Ras Al Khaimah Championship - Al Hamra Golf, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
February 10-13 - Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Venue TBC
February 17-20 - Middle East event TBC
February 24-27 - Hero Indian Open - Venue TBC
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
March 3-6 - Magical Kenya Open - Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya
March 10-13 - Pecanwood Classic - Pecanwood G&CC, Hartbeespoort, South Africa
March 17-20 - Steyn City Championship - The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa
March 23-27 - WGC-Dells Technologies Match Play - Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
April 7-10 - The Masters - Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia
April 14-17 - Asia event confirmed
April 21-24 - Japan event confirmed - Venue TBC
April 28-May 1 - Volvo China Open - Genzon GC, Shenzhen, China
May 5-8 - Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett - The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
May 12-15 - Soudal Open - The Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Belgium
May 19-22 - PGA Championship - Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma
May 26-29 - KLM Open - Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, The Netherlands
June 2-5 - Porsche European Open - Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany
June 9-12 - Scandinavian Mixed hosted by Henrik and Annika - Halmstad GC, Tylösand, Sweden
June 16-19 - US Open - The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts
Live European Tour Golf
November 18, 2021, 7:00am
Live on
June 23-26 - BMW International Open - Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
June 30-July 3 - Irish Open - Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, Ireland
July 7-10 - Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
July 7-10 - Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kentucky
July 14-17 - The 150th Open - St Andrews Links (Old Course), St Andrews, Fife
July 14-17 - Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, California
July 21-24 - Cazoo Classic - Venue TBC
July 28-31 - Hero Open - Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland
August 4-7 - Cazoo Open - The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales
August 11-14 - ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management - Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, N. Ireland
August 18-21 - D+D Real Czech Masters - Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
August 25-28 - Omega European Masters - Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
September 1-4 - Made in HimmerLand - HimmerLand, Farsoe, Denmark
September 8-11 - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
September 15-18 - DS Automobiles Italian Open - Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy
September 22-25 - Open de France - Le Golf National, near Paris
September 29-October 2 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland
October 6-9 - Acciona Open de España presented by Madrid - Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
October 13-16 - Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters - Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
October 20-23 - European event TBC
October 27-30 - WGC-HSBC Champions - Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China
November 3-6 - Cyprus Open - Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
November 10-13 - Nedbank Golf Challenge - Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
November 17-20 - DP World Tour Championship - Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE