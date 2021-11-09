DP World Tour: Tournaments, dates, venues and Rolex Series event for historic 2022 season

Lee Westwood won the European Tour's Race to Dubai in 2020

The new-look DP World Tour will see total prize money break through the $200m mark for the first time, with a new minimum prize fund of $2m for all tournaments solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

The schedule features a minimum of 47 tournaments in 27 different countries, including new events in the UAE, Japan, South Africa and Belgium. An expanded Rolex Series will comprise of five events: the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.



For the first time, it will also feature three tournaments co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour - the Genesis Scottish Open, the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship taking place in the United States - as a result of the Strategic Alliance between male professional golf's two leading Tours.

Schedule as announced on November 9

November 25-28 - Joburg Open - Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

December 2-5 - South African Open Championship - Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

December 9-12 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

January 20-23 - Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Yas Links Abu Dhabi, UAE

Tyrrell Hatton claimed a four-shot victory in Abu Dhabi in 2021

January 27-30 - Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates Golf Course, Dubai, UAE

February 3-6 - Ras Al Khaimah Championship - Al Hamra Golf, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

February 10-13 - Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Venue TBC

February 17-20 - Middle East event TBC

February 24-27 - Hero Indian Open - Venue TBC

March 3-6 - Magical Kenya Open - Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya

March 10-13 - Pecanwood Classic - Pecanwood G&CC, Hartbeespoort, South Africa

March 17-20 - Steyn City Championship - The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa

March 23-27 - WGC-Dells Technologies Match Play - Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

April 7-10 - The Masters - Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia

Hideki Matsuyama will return as defending champion at The Masters, having become the first Asian winner during the 2021 contest

April 14-17 - Asia event confirmed

April 21-24 - Japan event confirmed - Venue TBC

April 28-May 1 - Volvo China Open - Genzon GC, Shenzhen, China

May 5-8 - Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett - The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

May 12-15 - Soudal Open - The Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Belgium

May 19-22 - PGA Championship - Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island in May

May 26-29 - KLM Open - Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, The Netherlands

June 2-5 - Porsche European Open - Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany

June 9-12 - Scandinavian Mixed hosted by Henrik and Annika - Halmstad GC, Tylösand, Sweden

June 16-19 - US Open - The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts

June 23-26 - BMW International Open - Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

June 30-July 3 - Irish Open - Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, Ireland

July 7-10 - Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

July 7-10 - Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kentucky

July 14-17 - The 150th Open - St Andrews Links (Old Course), St Andrews, Fife

Collin Morikawa secured his second major title with a two-shot win at Royal St George's

July 14-17 - Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, California

July 21-24 - Cazoo Classic - Venue TBC

July 28-31 - Hero Open - Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland

August 4-7 - Cazoo Open - The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales

August 11-14 - ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management - Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, N. Ireland

August 18-21 - D+D Real Czech Masters - Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

August 25-28 - Omega European Masters - Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland

September 1-4 - Made in HimmerLand - HimmerLand, Farsoe, Denmark

September 8-11 - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

Billy Horschel won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September

September 15-18 - DS Automobiles Italian Open - Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy

September 22-25 - Open de France - Le Golf National, near Paris

September 29-October 2 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland

October 6-9 - Acciona Open de España presented by Madrid - Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

October 13-16 - Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters - Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

October 20-23 - European event TBC

October 27-30 - WGC-HSBC Champions - Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China

November 3-6 - Cyprus Open - Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

November 10-13 - Nedbank Golf Challenge - Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

November 17-20 - DP World Tour Championship - Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE