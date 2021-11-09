Golf News

DP World Tour: Tournaments, dates, venues and Rolex Series event for historic 2022 season

New DP World Tour season to begin in South Africa on November 25, with record season to include five Rolex Series events and increased prize purses

Last Updated: 09/11/21 1:19pm

Lee Westwood won the European Tour's Race to Dubai in 2020
The new-look DP World Tour will see total prize money break through the $200m mark for the first time, with a new minimum prize fund of $2m for all tournaments solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

The schedule features a minimum of 47 tournaments in 27 different countries, including new events in the UAE, Japan, South Africa and Belgium. An expanded Rolex Series will comprise of five events: the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

For the first time, it will also feature three tournaments co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour - the Genesis Scottish Open, the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship taking place in the United States - as a result of the Strategic Alliance between male professional golf's two leading Tours.

Schedule as announced on November 9

November 25-28 - Joburg Open - Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

December 2-5 - South African Open Championship - Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

December 9-12 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

January 20-23 - Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Yas Links Abu Dhabi, UAE

Tyrrell Hatton claimed a four-shot victory in Abu Dhabi in 2021
January 27-30 - Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates Golf Course, Dubai, UAE

February 3-6 - Ras Al Khaimah Championship - Al Hamra Golf, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

February 10-13 - Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Venue TBC

February 17-20 - Middle East event TBC

February 24-27 - Hero Indian Open - Venue TBC

March 3-6 - Magical Kenya Open - Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya

March 10-13 - Pecanwood Classic - Pecanwood G&CC, Hartbeespoort, South Africa

March 17-20 - Steyn City Championship - The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa

March 23-27 - WGC-Dells Technologies Match Play - Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

April 7-10 - The Masters - Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia

Hideki Matsuyama will return as defending champion at The Masters, having become the first Asian winner during the 2021 contest
April 14-17 - Asia event confirmed

April 21-24 - Japan event confirmed - Venue TBC

April 28-May 1 - Volvo China Open - Genzon GC, Shenzhen, China

May 5-8 - Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett - The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

May 12-15 - Soudal Open - The Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Belgium

May 19-22 - PGA Championship - Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island in May
May 26-29 - KLM Open - Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, The Netherlands

June 2-5 - Porsche European Open - Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany

June 9-12 - Scandinavian Mixed hosted by Henrik and Annika - Halmstad GC, Tylösand, Sweden

June 16-19 - US Open - The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts

June 23-26 - BMW International Open - Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

June 30-July 3 - Irish Open - Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, Ireland

July 7-10 - Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

July 7-10 - Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kentucky

July 14-17 - The 150th Open - St Andrews Links (Old Course), St Andrews, Fife

Collin Morikawa secured his second major title with a two-shot win at Royal St George's
July 14-17 - Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, California

July 21-24 - Cazoo Classic - Venue TBC

July 28-31 - Hero Open - Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland

August 4-7 - Cazoo Open - The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales

August 11-14 - ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management - Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, N. Ireland

August 18-21 - D+D Real Czech Masters - Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

August 25-28 - Omega European Masters - Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland

September 1-4 - Made in HimmerLand - HimmerLand, Farsoe, Denmark

September 8-11 - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

Billy Horschel won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September
September 15-18 - DS Automobiles Italian Open - Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy

September 22-25 - Open de France - Le Golf National, near Paris

September 29-October 2 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland

October 6-9 - Acciona Open de España presented by Madrid - Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

October 13-16 - Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters - Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

October 20-23 - European event TBC

October 27-30 - WGC-HSBC Champions - Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China

November 3-6 - Cyprus Open - Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

November 10-13 - Nedbank Golf Challenge - Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

November 17-20 - DP World Tour Championship - Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE

