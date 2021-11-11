Aramco Team Series: Georgia Hall and Bronte Law two behind Olivia Cowan in Saudi Arabia

Bronte Law is two off the lead in Saudi Arabia

Olivia Cowan takes a slender lead into the final round of the individual event at the Aramco Team Series, while Georgia Hall and Bronte Law remain in contention in Saudi Arabia.

Cowan carded a second-round 66 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to move to 13 under, a shot ahead of Magdalena Simmermacher, while Law charged up the leaderboard with an eight-under 64 to move within two of the lead alongside Hall.

Simmermacher birdied three of her last four holes to move to 12 under and solo second, while overnight leader Hall eagled two of the par-fives on her way to a four-under 68.

"I managed to have a couple of good ones in there but overall, I think slightly disappointed with my day," Hall said. "I didn't feel like I was getting anything going but hopefully I'm saving that for tomorrow."

Cowan took advantage of the par-five fourth and pitched in for eagle at the par-four seventh, with the German posting back-to-back birdies from the ninth before carding a first bogey of the day at the par-three 11th.

The 25-year-old picked up a shot at the par-four 14th and made successive birdies from the 16th, briefly taking her four ahead, only to finish with a bogey at the par-five last after finding the water with her approach.

"I'm really happy with how I'm playing at the moment," Cowan said. "It's quite steady and I'm giving myself a lot of chances to hole putts, which I think is important out here."

Carlota Ciganda and Race to Costa del Sol winner Atthaya Thitikul are in the group on ten under alongside Steph Kyriacou, while Wales' Becky Morgan heads into Friday's final round four off the pace with Slovenia's Pia Babnik.

In the team event, where the best two scores from the four-player team count on each hole, Team De Roey hold a two-shot advantage over Team Kyriacou, with Team Hall a further shot back in third ahead of Team Ciganda.

