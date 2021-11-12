Aramco Team Series: Emily Pedersen and Pia Babnik the big winners in Jeddah

Emily Pedersen took the team title with an eagle at the second extra hole

Emily Kristine Pedersen's team claimed victory at the Aramco Team Series - Jeddah as Pia Babnik birdied the last to snatch the individual title.

Pedersen made a superb eagle on the second play-off hole against Lydia Hall under the floodlights at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to seal the title in the fourth and final event of the series.

Team Pedersen featured Hannah Burke, Krista Bakker and amateur Ahmed Al Subaey, who all combined for a final round of 19 under par to close on 51 under for the three rounds, a score matched by Hall, Becky Brewerton, Luiza Altmann and former NFL safety Victor Green.

Pia Babnik birdied the last to win individual honours

But Team Hall would have to settle for the runner-up prize after Solheim Cup star Pedersen followed a perfect drive with a sublime second to eight feet, and she rolled in the putt for eagle to finish the series in style.

"It means a lot to win, I came back to Saudi Arabia hoping to get a win again and it's just amazing to do it," said Pedersen, last year's Race to Costa Del Sol champion on the Ladies European Tour. "I love it around here so it's great.

"We had a lot of fun in the team, and it was a big team effort, we kept the energy high and kept each other high so it was a really great week."

Hall's closing 66 also earned her a podium finish in the individual event behind Babnik and Olivia Cowan, who looked primed to claim the title until finding water at the last and finishing with a devastating double-bogey seven.

Cowan's mistake opened the door for 17-year-old Slovenian Babnik, who belied her inexperience to make a composed birdie at the last to clinch a one-stroke victory over the German.

"It feels amazing," said Babnik. "I didn't know what was going on with the scores, I didn't look at the leaderboard and I didn't know until before the last putt. I was just trying to play my game and I'm really happy with my win.

"We had so much fun with the team. We all played really well, so huge thanks to them also. It helps a lot being in the team because I didn't know what was going on and I was just trying to play for them."

Carlota Ciganda tied Lydia Hall for third, with former AIG Women's Open champion Georgia Hall back in fifth place on 12 under par.